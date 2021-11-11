2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

The Dodge Durango Hellcat’s one-year production run ended in January, and dealers snapped them all up, but the attention it attracts casts a glow on all Durangos.

If you’re too late to buy one of the 6.2-litre supercharged, 710-horsepower V8 Hellcats, the Durango family still includes serious muscle with 5.7-litre or 6.4-litre V8s worth 375 and 475 horsepower respectively (the base engine is a 293-hp 3.6-litre V6).

The Durango Hellcat is 500 kg porkier than the Charger Hellcat Redeye sedan we tested recently, and it gives away 87 horsepower. It does have one huge edge – all-wheel drive. The result is the same claimed 3.5-second 0-100 km/h time as the rear-wheel-drive sedan. Moreover, the SUV is much better able to replicate its test-track thrust on the street than the sedan.

And it can tow up to 3,946 kg.

Power tilt-and-telescope steering and a 12-way seat should get most people comfortable at the wheel.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

As if the engine wasn’t enough of an edge, the Hellcat also has a “quicker” axle ratio (3.7:1) than other Durangos. The single-speed transfer case automatically shift power between front and rear, up to 70-per-cent rearwards in Track Mode. It also has its own unique suspension tuning, Brembo front brakes, and 20 x 10-inch wheels wrapped in 295/45R20 Pirelli gumballs. Shared with all 2021 Durangos are an exterior freshening, and a revised cockpit.

The Durango Hellcat has climate-change-related issues. The only SUV that ranks worse than its government combined consumption of 17.4 L/100 km is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (17.7), which uses the same engine. The government scores it 1 out of 10 for CO2 emissions, the same for smog, and punishes it with a $3,000 gas-guzzler tax.

If you don’t think climate change is a problem – at least, not your problem – there’s much to be said for a vehicle of such monumental performance that can be used all year and for all purposes. The Durango combines the usable three-row seating of typical mid-size SUVs, with a tow rating that’s right up there with the full-sizers. And did we mention it’s colossally fast?

The seats fold usefully flat, and while the cargo-volume numbers and payload are only average for a three-row mid-size SUV, the 8,700-lb. tow rating is well above the norm.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

According to its own trip computer, the Hellcat averaged a shocking 23.2 L/100 km during the two days it came to stay (though, admittedly, that did include acceleration testing). I could have kept it longer but I couldn’t afford the gas.

That said, you can probably afford the gas if you can afford the vehicle. Base MSRP for the Durango Hellcat was $116,315, even before you add the gas-guzzler tax. That seems huge money for a blue-collar brand such as Dodge, though the only other three-row SUVs that come even close to its performance are blue-blood Europeans with MSRPs starting on the far side of $150,000.

The humble Dodge does take a leaf out of the Euros’ book by listing loads of extra-cost options. Our test sample had a dozen of them – including cosmetic fripperies like red seat belts ($95) or Mopar stripes ($1,495) – that added $15,500 to the bottom line.

All of which may be moot, because the Durango was only made for 2021, and the dealers snapped them all up months ago. If there are any left on the lots, they may be fetching a premium.

Tech specs

2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat

Price: $116,315 base/$131,915

Engine: 6.2-litre supercharged V8

Transmission/drive: 8-speed automatic/AWD

Fuel consumption, L/100 km: 20.5 city/13.8 hwy.

Alternatives: Audi SQ7, BMW Alpina XB7, Mercedes AMG GLS63

Looks

A more forward-leaning profile, Charger Widebody-inspired fascia and LED lighting are new to all Durangos for 2021. The uber version is further distinguished by Hellcat badges plus a unique front spoiler lip and rear spoiler that create actual downforce.

Interior

The new cockpit includes fit and finish upgrades more appropriate to the Hellcat’s price tag – enhanced on the test vehicle by an SRT Interior Appearance Group – and angles the 10.1-inch touchscreen toward the driver. Power tilt-and-telescope steering and a 12-way seat should get most people comfortable at the wheel. The user-friendly screen still leaves enough actual buttons and knobs (including, now, for seat heating and cooling) to keep luddites happy. The gauge cluster includes a digital speedometer because the analogue one, with 320-km/h-worth of indices crammed into a half circle, is all but unreadable.

The new cockpit includes fit and finish upgrades more appropriate to the Hellcat’s price tag and angles the 10.1-inch touchscreen toward the driver.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

The Durango’s cabin is narrower than newer mid-sizers, so row three is only a two-person perch. The second-row captain’s chairs don’t slide, but they’re positioned to provide decent legroom while leaving tolerable space and comfort (albeit with knees pointing heavenward) for most sizes of adult in row three.

Alternatively, if you have a greater need for speed than for space, the no-charge Lightweight Performance Package deletes the third-row seats and replaces the second row buckets with a bench.

Performance

Our low-mileage test vehicle achieved 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds, so the factory’s test-track claim of 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds is likely doable with a well-broken-in engine and optimal testing conditions. More to the point, this level of thrust is mostly usable, most of the time, on the street.

Even with AWD and on dry pavement, a hard launch can induce some wheelspin, but hopefully the law won’t hear it over the satanic symphony of crackle and gargle, rumble and howl unleashed from the tailpipes.

The Durango Hellcat has a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

While its steering-and-stopping talents don’t make the Hellcat into a six-seater Mazda MX-5 – you’re always conscious of its height and heft – the chassis and brake upgrades competently manage all the kinetic energy involved. Any attempt to further athleticize its handling would likely have destroyed the ride, which is actually surprisingly livable.

Technology

Even at this price you pay extra for lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise and automatic emergency braking (all in the $950 technology group) as well as $500 for blind-spot warning with rear cross-path detection. The infotainment inventory includes wireless phone charging, Bluetooth streaming, Sirius XM 360L and hands-free communication, plus CarPlay and Android Auto, but not a Wi-Fi hot spot.

Cargo

The seats fold usefully flat, and while the cargo-volume numbers and payload are only average for a three-row mid-size SUV, the 8,700-lb. tow rating is well above the norm.

