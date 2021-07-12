Open this photo in gallery The 2021 Kia K5 GT. Jeremy sinek/The Globe and Mail

Apparently, we are now living in a parallel universe where the word “literally” doesn’t mean literally any more, the family car is no longer a car, and the Toyota Camry is now a sport sedan.

Yes, you read that right. After decades as the poster car for “appliance, transportation, for the use of,” the Toyota Camry received a huge infusion of athleticism for 2018 – and all the more so in its sportier SE and XSE trims. Remarkably, those iterations accounted for 85 per cent of all Camrys sold in Canada last year.

Yes, this is a review of a Kia, but bear with us. Toyota’s strategy, you see, was to recognize that buyers who still resist crossing over to a crossover do so because they value a genuinely sporty driving experience, so let’s give it to them in spades. It seemed to work. Total mid-size-sedan sales slumped 31 per cent from 2017 to 2019, but Camry’s dipped only 6 per cent.

On looks alone, Kia’s mid-size K5 sedan – which last year replaced the Optima – seems to be following the same playbook. Admittedly the K5′s base 1.6-litre, 180-horsepower turbo engine isn’t an overachiever in a straight line, but the chassis dynamics amply reward those who appreciate the fundamental virtues of a sedan’s low centre of gravity. At the same time, standard all-wheel drive in Canada negates at least of the reasons to choose a crossover instead of a sedan.

Open this photo in gallery The K5 is one of the roomiest cars in its class. The Globe and Mail

Now there’s the K5 GT, propelled by a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder worth 290 horsepower. If Toyota’s reasoning holds true, the GT could prove to be the top-selling K5 for Kia.

The GT’s peak power is a little less than the Camry V6′s 301, but it still outmuscles any other mid-size sedan except its same-engined Hyundai Sonata N-Line cousin. Above all, the K5 engine is a torque monster. Its 311 lb-ft, from 1,650 to 4,000 rpm, wallops the opposition, Camry included; the next closest is the Subaru Legacy GT’s 277 lb-ft.

But here’s a surprise: The K5 GT doesn’t have all-wheel drive. That might be understandable if the default was rear-wheel drive: A 300-horsepower rear-driven sedan is a gearhead’s dream drift car. But the K5 is a front-wheel-drive architecture. That’s a lot of twist to divvy up between just two front wheels – to be precise, 155.5 lb-ft per wheel in the GT, more than three times as much as its less-potent AWD stablemates which average 49 lb-ft per driven wheel.

In fairness to the K5 GT, most of its high-powered competitors aren’t AWD either (the exception being the Subaru). Then again, its rivals have less torque to transmit. The bottom line? The GT manages that torque-versus-traction conflict much better than you’d expect. There’s no tug or fight through the steering, and for the most part, the traction control seamlessly keeps things manageable, albeit with occasional brief yelps of protest from the Pirelli all-season rubber tires.

But all this applies to clean, dry pavement, and even then, the GT can’t deploy its full potency when launching from a standstill. Throw a wet or loose surface into the equation, and one of the lesser 180-horsepower but AWD K5 models would probably dust it when a traffic light turns green.

Alternatively, what’s that we see on the other side of the Kia showroom? Ah yes, a Stinger. For only $5,000 more, it’s a highly credible sport sedan with even more power than the K5, plus standard all-wheel drive to let you use it effectively. It’s something to think about.

Tech specs

2021 Kia K5 GT

Base price/as tested: $39,995/$40,245.

Engine: 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, 290 horsepower

Transmission/drive: Eight-speed dual-clutch automatic/front-wheel drive

Fuel consumption (litres/100 kilometres): 9.9 city/7.3 highway

Alternatives: Chevrolet Malibu Premier, Honda Accord Touring, Hyundai Sonata N-Line, Subaru Legacy GT, Toyota Camry V6 XSE

Open this photo in gallery The K5 stands out with its chrome accent and respectable headroom over the backseats. Jeremy sinek/The Globe and Mail

Looks

A fastback silhouette is more the norm than the exception in mid-size sedans these days, but the K5 stands out with its chrome accent down the C-pillars and around the trunk. If it looks a little bulbous over the rear seats, that’s the trade-off for respectable headroom.

Interior

The K5 is one of the roomiest cars in its class. The back seat not only has ample knee room, but it’s stretch-your-legs-and-lay-back comfortable. There’s ample at-the-wheel adjustability for the driver, too, including more than enough thigh support even for this driver, who usually can’t get enough in most cars. Visibility factors are fine, too. The digital gauge cluster – which takes on a different appearance when you select Sport drive mode – works as well as it looks and is complemented by a mostly user-friendly 10.2-inch free-standing touch screen. Our only ergonomic gripe: There’s no physical knob for tuning the radio.

Performance

All-wheel drive or not, the GT can muster enough traction to post sprint times of zero to 100 kilometres an hour in under six seconds, according to auto-magazine track tests, which is going some for a family sedan. At higher speeds, where launch traction isn’t an issue, the opulent torque and the slick dual-clutch transmission collaborate seamlessly to deliver the effortless performance feel of a big V8 – no real need to dial up the available Sport or Sport+ modes. And if the engine is not especially tuneful, it still sounds better to our ears with the canned engine music (a.k.a. Active Sound Control) switched off. As for its handling, like its performance, the GT does best when driven at less than maximum effort. The sporting basics are all there – staunch grip, tautly controlled body motions, accurate and natural-feeling steering – but ultimately all you get is stubborn run-wide understeer. Safe, yes. Playful, not so much. At least you get a convincing sporty ride: stiff, but controlled and cushioned.

Technology

Open this photo in gallery The GT has an abundance of assisted-drive technology. Jeremy sinek/The Globe and Mail

Some might say the GT’s abundance of assisted-drive technology goes above and beyond: Crash-avoidance features are fine, but active lane-following assist in a performance car? At least you can switch it off. Equally comprehensive is the infotainment roster: head-up display, 12-speaker Bose audio, HD and satellite radio, wireless phone charging, navigation with real-time traffic, and Kia’s UVO telematics system. Oddly, CarPlay and Android Auto are wireless on lesser trims but not on the GT.

Cargo

Open this photo in gallery With a trunk volume of 434 litres, the GT comes in just a little below average in a segment. Jeremy sinek/The Globe and Mail

The trunk volume of 434 litres is just a little below average in a segment that ranges from 427 to 473 litres – not a deal-breaker. The seats-folded pass-through is rather small, though.

