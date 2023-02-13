The 2023 Kia Niro BEV starts at $44,995.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Now entering its second generation, the Kia Niro has an all-new look, yet its identity remains as elusive as its predecessor. The federal government officially classifies it as a small station wagon, but although it has a lifting tailgate, it’s a tad too tall to be a traditional wagon (or hatchback, or any other kind of car). Kia, on the other hand, calls it a subcompact SUV, but because you can’t get it with all-wheel drive, and it has only 16 centimetres of ground clearance, we’re not convinced.

So let’s just agree that the Niro is a vehicle. And now that corporate cousin Hyundai has discontinued production of the Ioniq, the Niro is the only vehicle in Canada currently offering three levels of electrification – hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and full battery electric (BEV).

Globe Drive previewed the BEV in California last fall. Our focus here, on home ground, is the Niro without the plug. While the Niro BEV starts at $44,995, and the sole PHEV trim asks $37,995, the “self-charging” hybrid offers four trims starting at $29,995 and topping out at $38,695.

The Niro’s entry price is less than the new Toyota Prius, which starts at $36,650. (Ironically, the Prius is unequivocally a car, not an SUV, yet in Canada has standard all-wheel drive). Perhaps closest in concept to the Niro is the Ford Escape Hybrid, but that starts at $40,439 with front-wheel drive. A Kia Sportage hybrid asks $36,495 and up.

Our Niro test sample was the top-trim SX, which costs $38,695, and may deal a dilemma to some buyers. The PHEV version starts at $700 less – and qualifies for a $5,000 federal iZev rebate. The base PHEV has fewer features, but it’s quicker (acceleration to 100 kilometres an hour in 9.6 seconds versus 10.8, according to Kia), equally fuel-efficient in hybrid mode, and has about 55 kilometres of purely electric range.

Be aware, too, that all Niros except the hybrid SX roll on 16-inch wheels/tires, and according to Kia’s own data, the SX’s chunkier 18-inch wheels penalize both performance (acceleration to 100 kilometres an hour in 10.8 seconds versus 10.4) and fuel economy (4.8 litres per 100 kilometres versus 4.4).

Still, the hybrid SX is what we drove, and we did find it easy to like. The first “what-we-like-in-a-car” button that it pushed was being able to tailor a just-so driving position (though other trims don’t have the SX’s eight-way-plus-lumbar power driver’s seat). Another like was its sharp, responsive steering, even on winter tires (Pirelli Sotto-Zeros) – though again, other trims have less-sporty tires.

And then there was the unexpected refinement of the gas engine when puttering around town. That’s a virtue that should be common to all hybrid or PHEV Niros. Ditto for the back seat that is as comfortable as it is roomy. And of course, fuel economy ratings that match (on 18-inch wheels) or beat (on 16s) the Prius. (Our late-January test, with lots of freeway driving, returned a real-world 5.5 litres per 100 kilometres).

In today’s topsy-turvy market, however, the Niro you choose could be determined more by what’s available, and how soon you can get it, than by any rational analysis of what you can get for your money.

Tech specs

2023 Kia Niro Hybrid

Base price/as tested: $29,995/$38,945 (plus $1,850 freight and predelivery inspection)

$29,995/$38,945 (plus $1,850 freight and predelivery inspection) Engine: 1.6-litre gas engine/electric motor; 139 horsepower combined

1.6-litre gas engine/electric motor; 139 horsepower combined Transmission/drive: Six-speed dual-clutch automatic/front-wheel drive

Six-speed dual-clutch automatic/front-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): 4.5 city/4.4 highway (16-inch wheels); 4.5 city/5.2 highway (18-inch wheels)

4.5 city/4.4 highway (16-inch wheels); 4.5 city/5.2 highway (18-inch wheels) Alternatives: Ford Escape Hybrid, Honda CR-V Hybrid, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Kia Sportage Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Toyota Prius

Looks

The glossy black C-pillar treatment is distinctive, but it’s only available on the SX and then only in combination with our test car’s Cityscape Green paint colour (or in grey on white on the BEV Limited trim). Also unique to the SX are the 18-inch wheels.

Interior

The Niro may be something of a neither/nor puzzler, but in terms of passenger space (almost 3,000 litres), it ranks up there with larger compact SUVs. The driver’s seating position is also potentially more tall-in-the-saddle, like SUVs are supposed to be. A 10.25-inch LCD touch screen (standard on all except the LX trim) blends into a digital gauge cluster on the SX. Traditionalists will appreciate the conventional T-handle shifter, and there’s plenty of actual buttons, but a pox on the panel of switches (mostly touch-sensitive) that do double duty for climate controls and infotainment. You always have to ensure you’re in the appropriate mode first, before making any adjustments.

Performance

We already mentioned the acceleration numbers, which definitely rank the hybrid at the dawdler end of today’s automotive spectrum. It’s way slower, too, than the new Prius. Still, economy-minded drivers won’t find it wanting, especially in Sport mode, and the subjective experience is enhanced by the smoothness of the engine and the slick six-speed transmission. Engaged drivers should relish the keen, lively steering (others might find it too sensitive) but the ride is somewhat sharp-edged, and wind and tire noise intrude at highway speeds. Remember, though, the SX test car’s 18-inch tires; don’t be surprised if other Niros on 16s exhibit a calmer ride/handling balance.

Technology

The $29,995 LX has few features, but for only $2,000 more, the EX adds navigation, a wireless phone charger, SiriusXM and Kia Connect telematics to the infotainment roster. On the driver-assist side, even the LX is quite well endowed, while the EX adds adaptive cruise control, highway driving assist and a junction turning function that can apply the brakes if you’re about to collide while driving through an intersection.

Cargo

The cargo volumes – 645 litres seats up and 1,803 seats folded – are comparable with a hatchback and less than most SUV alternatives. The ability to tote heavy, bulky objects is compromised by a significant lift-over at the rear, and a step up to the folded seat backs. Note that because of the positioning of the batteries, the PHEV has less cargo room (550 litres and 1,546) than the hybrid and BEV, while the BEV has less rear-seat space.

The verdict

Whatever you choose to call it, the Niro hybrid is a nice-driving vehicle that intriguingly combines the superior fuel efficiency of a hybrid car like the (all-wheel-drive) Toyota Prius with the superior passenger space of hybrid SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Ford Escape, and at a starting price that undercuts them all. What you can’t get in a Niro at any price is all-wheel drive.

