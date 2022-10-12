The 2023 Porsche Macan T has a four-cylinder turbo engine that makes 261 horsepower.Jeremy Sinek /The Globe and Mail

If the Volkswagen Golf GTI was a crossover SUV, it would drive just like this. When you’re at the wheel of this latest baby Porsche, it’s easy to believe you’re driving a perfectly formed hot hatchback, not an SUV pretending to be one.

It helps, of course, that among its numerous luxury compact-crossover peers, the Macan is built lower to the ground than most. Plus, well, it’s a Porsche.

New for 2023, the Macan T (for Touring) model doubles down on the “I-can’t-believe-it’s-an-SUV” theme. The T combines the base 261-horsepower, four-cylinder turbo engine (basically a more powerful version of the Golf GTI engine) with chassis and drivetrain tweaks that further emphasize handling and agility.

Traditionally, agility-to-the-max is the role of the GTS models in the Porsche pantheon, but in the Macan’s case, Porsche suggests the T might outmanoeuvre the GTS because the four-cylinder engine places about 60 fewer kilograms on the front wheels than does the GTS’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6.

Furthering the cause of chassis balance and agility, the T’s all-wheel drive and traction-management systems are tuned to divert more power to the rear. The T is also the only Macan with Porsche Active Suspension Management, which includes variable damping, as standard.

Starting price for the T is $66,200, versus $60,800 for the base model. As with any Porsche, your salesperson will tempt you with a lengthy list of options. Many are as frivolous as they are overpriced (for example: Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fibre, Illuminated – $3,520) and our test car had more than its share of them, inflating the price to $82,460 before fees, delivery and taxes.

If you’re more interested in driving than décor, you could equip a Macan T with just the core chassis enhancements like height-adjustable air suspension ($1,790) and torque-vectoring-plus ($1,700) for less than $70,000.

That said, even the Macan’s base model is pricey for a not-especially-fast compact crossover. The same money could nearly buy two VW Golf GTIs, or one all-wheel-drive Golf R with more performance and almost $15,000 to spare.

Then again, the Macan is still the most affordable new Porsche you can buy. If it fits within your budget, the Macan T projects the prestige of a Porsche SUV while delivering the driving dynamics of a great little sport-compact car.

Tech specs

2023 Porsche Macan T

Base price/as tested: $66,200/$82,460

$66,200/$82,460 Engine: Two-litre turbo four-cylinder

Two-litre turbo four-cylinder Transmission/drive: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic/all-wheel drive

Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic/all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): 12.4 city/9.3 highway

12.4 city/9.3 highway Alternatives: Acura RDX, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi SQ5, BMW X4, Genesis GV70, Infiniti QX50, Jaguar F-Pace, Lexus NX, Lincoln Corsair, Maserati Levante, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60

Looks

The Macan has been around some eight years now, but still looks good. The T exclusively gets standard dark titanium 20-inch wheels and Agate Grey Metallic exterior design accents. Ride height is 15 millimetres lower than the base Macan, or 25 millimetres with the air suspension option.

Interior

Like most Porsches, the Macan is highly hospitable to all shapes of drivers, with a wide range of at-the-wheel adjustments (eight-way power for the seat) and fine visibility. Less welcome is the haptic touch switchgear (press and hold to bring up menu options) for most climate controls, though at least the audio retains actual round knobs. The menu on the integrated 10.9-inch display seemed rather non-intuitive – perhaps because the test sample was European specification. Rear-seat space is tight by class standards.

Performance

With the T’s standard Sport Chrono package (a.k.a. launch-control), the T shaves 0.2 seconds off the base Macan’s claimed acceleration time to 100 kilometres an hour, and judging by car-magazine road tests, the T’s 6.2-second claim is likely conservative. But still, this car isn’t about how fast it goes – it’s about how it goes fast. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic shifts seamlessly, and one of industry’s smoothest, sweetest-sounding four-cylinder engines builds power linearly and revs eagerly. The steering feels lively and engaging in routine driving, and you can even feel hints of the rearward torque bias as you power through your favourite cloverleaf on-ramp.

Technology

Standard kit is long on infotainment and communication tech (though there’s no Android Auto), with navigation and Porsche Connect included. Standard alert-and-avert features are limited to lane-departure warning and park assist, while options include adaptive cruise, lane following, blind-spot warning and automated parking.

Cargo

The Macan’s coupe-like silhouette keeps its 501 litres seats-up cargo volume well below class average, though it matches other SUV “coupes.” The seats-down 1,500 litres is more competitive and highly useable, thanks to seat backs that fold low and flat. There’s also hidden space (though no spare wheel) below the deck floor. The tow rating is 4,409 pounds (2,000 kilograms) for a braked trailer and 1,653 (750) unbraked.

The verdict

All the fun of a Golf GTI with the utility of an SUV plus the prestige (and price) of a Porsche.

