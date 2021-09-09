Open this photo in gallery The 2021 Dodge Ram TRX. Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail

In the movie Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum’s character Ian Malcolm warns, “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The result of those experiments, if you’ll remember, was a Tyrannosaurus rex on the loose. Well, here we go again.

Meet the king of pickup truck performance, the Ram 1500 TRX. In essence, its engineers took the supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine out of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and shoved it under the hood of the second-best-selling vehicle in Canada. It would not be out of the question to call this thing the Hell Ram.

The TRX is Stellantis’s riposte to the Raptor, and by riposte, I mean it smacks the Ford off-roader right between the headlights with a two-by-four. This big red “carnosaur” is faster than the Raptor, as well as bigger, heavier and wider. Acceleration performance is ridiculous: The TRX will outrun a twin-turbo Toyota Supra.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery The TRX is the king of trucks. It is the most powerful, most capable production pickup ever made. Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail

At the same time, it’s also very comfortable to drive, with an interior that’s a cut above what Ford currently offers. It’s a vehicle that’s perfectly capable of jumping over Baja sand dunes, cruising calmly along the highway, and lighting up the faces of schoolchildren when they see a full-scale Tonka toy on the move.

Simply put, the TRX is the king of trucks. It is the most powerful, most capable production pickup ever made. Veni, vidi, vici.

Yet, by naming their uber-truck after a dinosaur, Ram has accidentally hit the nail upon the head. Pickups are at once the most efficient, comfortable and practical they have ever been, yet they are also the largest and most aggressive-looking models ever built, and come with ever-worsening sightlines. Full-size pickups still work well in rural areas, but urban dwellers are souring on them.

Driving the TRX around all week was exactly like having a pet Tyrannosaur. I can’t imagine the neighbours were overjoyed. Listening to that supercharger whine was fun, in a way, but letting this truck fully off-leash would certainly not be in the interests of public safety. And when it came to feeding time, my wallet quickly ran out of fodder.

Having said that, you get used to the size of the thing, and the TRX isn’t the biggest vehicle on the road. There are all sorts of lumbering SuperDuty pickups out there, not to mention tractor-trailers, bulbous three-row SUVs, and cube vans. Everybody’s riding high these days.

Open this photo in gallery Pickups are at once the most efficient, comfortable and practical they have ever been, yet they are also the largest and most aggressive-looking models ever built, and come with ever-worsening sightlines. Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail

What happened to the dinosaurs? Well, their environment changed. Eventually, they were outlived by more efficient species. The process has happened before in the automotive world: After the twin fuel crises of the 1970s suddenly muscle cars were on the out, and fuel-sipping hatchbacks were in.

In that way, the TRX is like a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 426 hemi. It’s perhaps a last-of-breed combustion-engine performance model before electric pickups like the F-150 Lightning emerge to challenge it, or before its throne is toppled by regulations and high fuel prices. There’s a good chance that trucks like these will become collector items, like that 1970s Challenger.

Story continues below advertisement

Stellantis has electrified some vehicles in its range already, and more are on the way. Something like the Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers most of the off-road chops of the TRX, combined with plug-in convenience for those with short commutes. A fully electric Ram pickup is certainly on the horizon. So is an all-electric Challenger Hellcat. Since Ford has a Lightning, maybe Stellantis will call that one the Thundercat.

Should Ram really have built a pickup this expensive, powerful and inefficient? Perhaps not, but they did so anyway. For now, the result of their mad-scientist meddling is the undisputed king of pickup trucks.

Open this photo in gallery With comfortable seats and an upscale feel, it’s easy to see why Ram has made strides to close the sales gap with the industry leader Ford F-150. Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail

Tech specs

2021 Ram TRX

Base price/as tested: $94,395/$119,035

Engine: 6.2-litre eight-cylinder supercharged

Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic

Fuel economy (litres/100 kilometres): 22.4 city/16.5 highway

Story continues below advertisement

Alternatives: Ford F-150 Raptor

Looks

The TRX is unashamedly over the top. With the fender flares and 35-inch tires, it is a staggering 20 centimetres wider than a standard Ram. The hood looks like the engine is trying to batter its way out.

Interior

Open this photo in gallery With 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, the TRX is a bellowing beast. Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail

With comfortable seats and an upscale feel, it’s easy to see why Ram has made strides to close the sales gap with the industry leader Ford F-150. Less good is climbing into a hot cabin and placing your forearm on the armrest; the limited edition metal badge mounted there will brand you like a new steer.

Performance

With 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, the TRX is a bellowing beast. That rage comes with an unholy thirst: Observed fuel consumption was roughly 22 litres per 100 kilometres in mixed driving. That’s more than twice as much fuel as used by a V6-powered Ram.

Technology

The 12-inch touch screen mounted in the middle of the TRX’s dashboard is a dose of modernity amid all this prehistoric brute force. It’s quick and easy to use for infotainment purposes, and helps out with good camera-based visibility when parking.

Open this photo in gallery The 12-inch touch screen mounted in the middle of the TRX’s dashboard is a dose of modernity amid all this prehistoric brute force. Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail

Cargo

The TRX is rated for 3,600 kilograms of towing capacity, and just under 600 kilograms of payload. The bed, however, is largely taken up by a massive spare tire.

Story continues below advertisement

Verdict

A romping, stomping dinosaur of a truck. We may never see its likes again.

Open this photo in gallery Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.