Open this photo in gallery The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia. Brendan Mcaleer/The Globe and Mail

On Commercial Drive, in the heart of Vancouver’s Little Italy, a pair of youngsters stare wide-eyed at an overwhelming selection of delights at a neighbourhood toy shop. Will it be the stuffed dragon or the mermaid riding a sea unicorn? A pocket telescope or a book of origami instructions? An obvious choice like a Lego set or something new and unusual this time?

Treasures obtained, we all pile into a dark green 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan for the drive home. Heads swivel. Passersby smile at us. A driver waves us out at a left-hand turn. We are not in the usual choice, and people seem to appreciate it.

At present, Alfa Romeo is at the top of the list for available luxury inventory in North America. This unenviable situation comes as a result of very emphatically not being at the top of the list for most new vehicle shoppers. Even in the luxury segment, most people are risk averse, and opt for something in a safe colour from the likes of BMW or Mercedes-Benz.

But buying a new car isn’t like buying a dishwasher. Most of the time, people lease luxury sedans for a few years and then try something new. That being the case, isn’t Alfa Romeo’s offering worth at least a look? I mean, just look at that colour.

When it launched five years ago, the Giulia had all kinds of teething troubles. Reliability was an issue, and the standard versions didn’t really feel that special when parked next to the 505-horsepower Quadrifoglio performance version.

However, this all-wheel-drive Giulia Ti Sport does feel special. Everything works better. Driving it feels almost as special as sitting behind the wheel of your average Lamborghini. Reliability ratings still aren’t flawless – head to your Lexus dealer if that’s your primary concern – but owning a car like this during its warranty period isn’t all that scary.

Further, this is a very sensible machine. Where the rear-drive-only Quadrifoglio version only wakes up at speeds that’ll land it in the impound yard, the Ti’s 280-horsepower four-cylinder engine is engaging to exercise at more reasonable speeds. There’s all-wheel-drive for year-round traction. The ride is very comfortable.

At the same time, the handling and the feedback from the controls are just a little more responsive than they are from almost every other luxury marque. The Giulia feels much more compact and lithe than a BMW 3-Series or a Genesis G70, and has steering that’s better than a Lexus IS. The driver rests their fingertips against the cool metal of the column-mounted shifters as you would in a Lamborghini Huracan.

Suddenly, every ordinary errand ended with a look-back-over-your-shoulder moment. Driving the Giulia was so enjoyable it made shortcomings such as the small infotainment screen and lack of interior storage seem like quibbles.

Still, this is a car that most shoppers won’t consider because of Alfa Romeo’s generally poor reputation for reliability, especially in the past. Odds are, if you do take a chance on a Giulia, someone might even tell you they’d never buy one themselves.

But they’ll have a wistful look as they do so. Perhaps they’ll wish they hadn’t picked the safe and boring choice. You, on the other hand, will hit the starter button on your Italian sport sedan, and engage drive. A worry-free experience may not last forever. For now, though, play time is special.

Tech specs

Open this photo in gallery The Giulia has an eight-speed, automatic transmission Brendan Mcaleer/The Globe and Mail

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Base price/as tested: $51,590/$66,385

$51,590/$66,385 Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo

2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic

Eight-speed automatic Fuel economy (litres/100 kilometres): 10.5 city/7.7 highway

10.5 city/7.7 highway Alternatives: BMW 340i, Genesis G70

Looks

Open this photo in gallery The Giulia comes in variety of colours. Brendan Mcaleer/The Globe and Mail

Alfa Romeo offers the Giulia in 14 colours. Please do not buy a white one. It’s not a toaster.

Interior

Relatively snug and not quite as interesting as the exterior, the Giulia’s interior has been improved over previous models. It’s far less busy than what Mercedes is offering these days, but not quite as well made as the cabins of Lexus or Genesis. The sun visors are hilariously small.

Performance

Open this photo in gallery The Giulia produces a peak of 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque. Brendan Mcaleer/The Globe and Mail

Producing a peak of 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque, the four-cylinder engine is probably the least exciting thing about the car. Alfa Romeo fours can be fizzy and exciting, but this turbocharged unit is more tuned for useful torque than exciting revving. The Giulia’s chassis is so responsive that the overall experience is still rewarding.

Technology

Open this photo in gallery The Giulia’s infotainment system is functional for everyday use. Brendan Mcaleer/The Globe and Mail

The nicest thing you can say about the 8.8-inch touch screen display is that it’s present, and its responses aren’t as laggy as they used to be. Gearheads would say an Alfa Romeo is supposed to be the type of car where your on-board entertainment comes from driving. Having said that, the Giulia’s infotainment system is perfectly functional for day-to-day use; it’s just not leading the pack here.

Cargo

Open this photo in gallery The Giulia's rear seats are only just sufficient for passengers. Brendan Mcaleer/The Globe and Mail

The Giulia has 340 litres of trunk space, which is a little behind its rivals. It should also be noted that the rear seats are only just sufficient for passengers.

The verdict

A choice that comes with making a few compromises, but one that provides a unique and really special-feeling drive.

