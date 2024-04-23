Open this photo in gallery: Often considered an 'affordable' mid-size truck, the new hybrids come at with a higher price tag, with the top Trailhead trim starting at $82,950.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Toyota revealed its new Tacoma mid-size pickup truck last year, but now we are finally getting a chance to drive the much-anticipated hybrids. The new powertrain is a first for the Tacoma and there are other changes as well from the gas-powered versions.

Often considered an “affordable” mid-size truck, these new hybrids come at a price. The base 2024 Limited trim starts at $63,390 (before freight and taxes) and maxes out with the Trailhunter trim at $82,950 (before freight and taxes).

“The cost of everything is increasing. Relatively speaking, the new Tacoma is going to be more expensive than the previous generation,” said Scott MacKenzie, director of corporate and external affairs at Toyota Canada Inc. “In the case of Tacoma, a lot of people are asking for more features so we’re trying to provide that. We could look at a less contented trim in the future. If the market asks for it, that’s something that we would definitely look at.”

For 2024, the hybrids are redesigned inside and out with more technology, a power boost and lower fuel consumption. The Tacoma hybrids were rebuilt from the ground up. Compared with the current generation gas-powered Tacoma, the tread width has increased about 76 millimetres and the wheelbase extended by 115 millimetres. The overall length is roughly the same, while the cab height has increased by about 30 millimetres. The bed has 8 per cent more volume than the previous generation. And the bed is lighter, leading to a 14-per-cent weight reduction over the previous bed.

The fourth-generation Tacoma hybrid – dubbed i-Force Max by Toyota – is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with a 48-horsepower electric motor feeding off a 1.87-kilowatt-hour nickel-metal hydride battery mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s the most powerful Tacoma ever built. It develops 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque – 75 per cent more torque versus the previous discontinued V6 engine. The non-hybrid version of the Tacoma, which was launched last November, comes in eight trims with manual or automatic transmissions and a 278 horsepower 2.4-litre turbocharged gas engine. That truck starts at $46,950.

Most of the hybrid trims are off-road focused including the first ever Tacoma Trailhunter. It’s a factory developed overlanding rig with the latest integrated off-roading equipment from companies such as Australia’s ARB. It gets a more rugged and muscular design than its siblings, owing to its low-profile high-mount air intake, 33-inch Goodyear rugged terrain tires and a bronze-coloured Toyota heritage-inspired grille with an integrated 20-inch LED light bar at the front.

Open this photo in gallery: The interior is modern and well-laid out, with a 14-inch touchscreen and chunky control knobs, steering wheel and gear shifter.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The Trailhunter has a high-clearance front bumper and high-clearance trail exhaust tip to improve front and rear clearance when off-roading. It also has extras including steel rock rails and steel underbody protection including front skid plate, transfer case protector, fuel tank protector and rear differential protector. It comes in handy when we take the Trailhunter off-roading on a trail in southern California. Climbing over rocks and up hills proves no issue for the truck. Off-roading features such as downhill assist control, which controls the speed when going down steep grades, and a crawl control function, which acts as a low-speed cruise control, smoothly control the throttle and brakes so the driver can focus on steering.

We took the Tacoma TRD Pro rock crawling and along steep ascents and descents. A 3-D multiterrain monitor with front, side and rear views provides different angles of the terrain on the centre screen, which is handy when climbing uphill. It has 11.5 inches of running clearance and increased approach and departure angles – up to 35.7 degree approach angle, 27.4 degree breakover and 25.3 departure angle. We even went water fording in the TRD Pro and it proves no match for the elements.

We also got a chance to drive it fast on a dirt trail – it’s fun and the truck is surprisingly agile. It absorbs ruts and bumps well and the ride isn’t as jarring as expected – although my passenger in the backseat might disagree. The TRD Pro also has isodynamic performance front seats designed for Baja impact off-roading driving performance – it works well in the driver’s seat, absorbing the impacts of the dirt road far better than the rear seats.

The 2024 Tacoma i-Force Max hybrids comes in four trims in Canada – a Limited, TRD Off-Road Premium, TRD Pro and Trailhunter. They will be available late this spring.

Open this photo in gallery: The Hybrid has a tough, rugged exterior with an aggressive and muscular stance.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Tech specs

2024 Toyota Tacoma i-FORCE MAX (hybrid)

Base price: $63,390 – $82,950 (plus $1,930 freight and PDI)

$63,390 – $82,950 (plus $1,930 freight and PDI) Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder hybrid turbocharged with 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque

2.4-litre four-cylinder hybrid turbocharged with 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque Transmission / drive: eight-speed automatic / four-wheel drive

eight-speed automatic / four-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres city and highway): Part-time 4WD – 10.5/9.9; Full-time 4WD – 10.3/9.7

Part-time 4WD – 10.5/9.9; Full-time 4WD – 10.3/9.7 Alternatives: Ford Maverick hybrid, Chevrolet Colorado, Nissan Frontier, Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator

Looks

Rugged, tough exterior with an aggressive and muscular stance. The Trailhunter has bad-boy good looks thanks to its 18-inch bronze finished alloy wheels with 33-inch Goodyears, ARB steel rear bumper and red rear recovery hooks and steel rock rails.

Interior

Rugged, modern and well-laid out interior with chunky control knobs, steering wheel and gear shifter. Nice, available 14-inch touchscreen. Good space in both rows of seats, but desperately needs a grab handle at each door to provide a boost into the cabin. More comfortable front seats, too.

Open this photo in gallery: There is a good amount of space between both rows of seats.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Performance

Hybrid engine is powerful and tough and can tow up to 6,000 pounds with a maximum payload of more than 1,700 pounds.

Technology

As expected from Toyota, loaded-to-the-nines with safety and convenience features including wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto, a Smart Key system with a push button start and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with features such as a precollision system with pedestrian detection.

Open this photo in gallery: The hybrid Tacoma is available with either a five- or six-foot bed.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Cargo

Available in either five- or six-foot bed. A power tail gate is handy – you can even push a button integrated into the taillamp to complete the feat.

The verdict

A confident, tough and go-anywhere truck that’s far superior to its predecessor; it’s more fuel efficient and can tackle anything in its path from high-speed desert runs to rock crawling up steep hills.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

