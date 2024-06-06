Open this photo in gallery: The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia at a media drive event in San Diego, Calif.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Move over Toyota Venza – here comes something better. And it’s a vehicle that harks back to its past, although many Canadians might not remember it. The Toyota Crown was one of the first models introduced to Canada six decades ago.

“When Toyota started its Canadian journey in 1964, the Crown station wagon was the multi-purpose vehicle of its time,” said Scott MacKenzie, director of corporate and external affairs at Toyota Canada Inc., during the North American drive in San Diego, Calif. “Now, 60 years after the first Crown was introduced into Canada we’re thrilled to welcome an all-new member to our Canadian Crown family, the 2025 Crown Signia.”

Open this photo in gallery: The Crown Signia has a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, two electric motors and all-wheel drive that deliver 240 horsepower.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The new Crown Signia is a modern take on that legendary wagon. It replaces the outgoing Venza and is offered only as a hybrid with all-wheel drive. It rides on the same platform as its sibling, the Crown sedan, which was introduced in Canada in 2023. But the 2025 Crown Signia adds more functionality and versatility than its sibling.

The Crown Signia two-row midsize SUV comes in one trim, the Limited, which costs $57,450 (plus freight and pre-delivery inspection). That is almost $20,000 more than the 2024 Toyota RAV4 hybrid AWD.

But the Crown Signia has a more upscale feel than other Toyotas and comes with a fixed glass panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, rain-sensing wiper blades and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. You can choose an Advanced Technology package, which adds, among other items, lane change assist, traffic jam assist and front and rear parking assist system with automatic braking. It costs $59,525 (plus freight and PDI).

Open this photo in gallery: Compared to the outgoing Venza, the Crown Signia is longer, wider and lower.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: The rear outside seats are heated in the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Compared to the outgoing Venza, the Crown Signia is longer with a longer wheelbase, its wider and lower. The Crown Signia has 17 centimetres of ground clearance, is 1.88 metres wide and has a 2.85 metre-long wheelbase. It has a high floor and an elevated seating position with a hip point of 65.5 centimetres so the driver has a better view of the road; an excellent egress and ingress makes it easier to enter and exit the vehicle versus the Crown sedan – there’s no need to raise or lower your hips.

Powering the vehicle is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine mated to Toyota’s hybrid system and a nickel metal hydride battery, which is stored under the rear sets so it doesn’t take up trunk space. Only available with two electric motors and all-wheel drive, it delivers 240 horsepower combined. Sure, it’s not a speed demon, but it’s suitable for the conditions and uses a frugal 6.2 litres of gas per 100 kilometres in combined highway and city driving. I averaged slightly more on my San Diego drive toward the Mexican border. It used 6.5 litres per 100 kilometres, which was still impressive for a 1,909-kilogram vehicle. Plus, another bonus is there’s no need for premium gas. Regular 87-octane will do the trick.

Driving the Crown Signia Limited with the Advanced Technology package was smooth and comfortable and it soaked up bumps well. It was more soft than sporty and had pleasant road manners. The hybrid system worked well – the transition between gas and electric motors was smooth and effortless. At times, when pushed, the engine struggled a bit. Otherwise, it remained quiet in the cabin. All-around visibility was excellent from the driver’s seat, especially with the slightly higher seating position.

On the outside, it looks more modern and cool compared to the outgoing Venza. It’s stylish, sleek and functional. The monochromatic grille, wide front and rear fenders, and dark-grey metallic 21-inch seven-spoke alloy-wheels give it more substance; while the long sweeping roofline gives an athletic and muscular stance when viewed from the side.

Inside, it’s roomy with a premium, modern feel, owing to plush leather-trimmed seats and bronze-metallic finished accents. There’s room for five passengers. And even tall passengers will be comfortable riding in the rear seats – there’s good head, leg- and shoulder room for three. They also get heated outboard rear seats, which are a nice touch. The fixed panoramic roof makes it feel airy inside the cabin, too.

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia will be built at Toyota’s Tsutsami Plant in Aichi, Japan. It will be available in a few weeks.

Tech specs

Open this photo in gallery: The Crown Signia has monochromatic grille, wide front and rear fenders, and dark-grey metallic 21-inch seven-spoke alloy-wheels.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

Base price: $57,450 (plus $1,860 destination and delivery)

$57,450 (plus $1,860 destination and delivery) Engine: 2.5-litre 4-cylinder coupled to Toyota’s hybrid system with 240 horsepower

2.5-litre 4-cylinder coupled to Toyota’s hybrid system with 240 horsepower Transmission / drive: continuously-variable transmission / all-wheel-drive

continuously-variable transmission / all-wheel-drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres city / highway): 6.0 / 6.4

(litres per 100 kilometres city / highway): 6.0 / 6.4 Alternatives: Hyundai Tucson hybrid, Honda CR-V hybrid, Ford Escape hybrid, Kia Sportage hybrid

Looks

A big leap forward in styling compared to the somewhat boring and bland Venza it replaces. Attractive, clean lines look sleek and high roofline means more interior space, too. “Finish Line Red” exterior colour beats boring old grey or silver.

Interior

Open this photo in gallery: The interior with a 12.3-inch touchscreen.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Upscale, intuitive and familiar interior with traditional buttons for the volume and climate-control system. Well equipped with a fixed glass panoramic roof, heated and cooled front seats and heated rear outboard seats.

Performance

Smooth and pleasant road manners with good fuel consumption for a hybrid of this size. But when pushed, the engine struggles a bit. It can also tow up to 2,700 pounds.

Technology

Several safety features are standard including Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a bundled package of safety features which includes pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control and automatic high beams.

Cargo

Open this photo in gallery: The trunk has 702 litres of space and 1,870 litres when the second row is folded flat.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

In the trunk, there is 702 litres of space – it’s deep and low to the ground. Drop the second-row seats for a flat 6.5-foot long cargo area and 1,870 litres of space. A hands-free power liftgate makes it easy to access the cargo area.

The verdict

A big improvement in design, styling and fuel efficiency compared to the Venza it replaces. It is a smarter option over the Crown sedan if versatility is what you want.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

