Open this photo in gallery: The Kia Seltos is marketed as a vehicle with good access.Emily Atkins/The Globe and Mail

We are two seniors in our 80s, still in not bad shape, driving a 2009 Ford Fusion, but getting in and out of it is getting to be a problem. We would like to buy a Toyota Corolla Cross with power seats which means the XLE, but it’s very expensive, same goes for Honda HR-V. Most of our driving is around town. We tried the Kia Seltos and Chevrolet Trailblazer – don’t like them.

Are there any small cars out there that are easy to get in and out of that won’t bust the budget? – Tom.

Mark Richardson: Well, a new Toyota Corolla Cross XLE lists at about $39,000, so we need something cheaper than that, with power seats. It’s too bad Tom didn’t tell us what he dislikes about the Kia Seltos and Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Petrina Gentile: Whatever the reason, maybe he might like something small from Hyundai, Kia’s cousin?

Richardson: Hyundai and Kia are among the most affordable of cars, and since he doesn’t like the Seltos, that leaves the Kona. It’s Hyundai’s smallest car now, but Tom wants something that’s both small and tall. He might have to change his thinking here.

Gentile: But it’s not too hard to get in and out of the front seats. Compared to his Ford Fusion, it is higher and affordable, starting around $26,000 before freight, pre-delivery inspection and taxes.

Richardson: It is, but the Kona is lower than the Kia Seltos, which is marketed as a vehicle with good access and would have been my first choice for him. We don’t know if Tom discarded the Seltos because he didn’t like its ease of access or just its technology or seats or what.

Gentile: So what would you recommend for Tom?

Richardson: His priority is ease of access for his partner and himself. That means a taller vehicle, and the higher you go, the longer and wider the vehicle needs to be, for stability. A compact SUV is too expensive for him to buy new, so I think he needs to look at a gently used, reliable vehicle that comes with a warranty.

Gentile: I think you’re right – if the Corolla Cross XLE is out of his budget, a used vehicle might be the right option. Where do you want to start?

Open this photo in gallery: Used Toyota RAV4s tend to hold their value.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Richardson: The compact SUV I recommend most is the Toyota RAV4, because I own one with high mileage and I’m familiar with its pros and cons. My mother-in-law, who is now fairly frail, much prefers to be driven in the RAV4 over our Honda Civic sedan because its taller seat height is much easier for her to get into and out of.

Gentile: Used RAV4s tend to hold their value. But on Autotrader.ca you can find some 2018-2020 models, depending on the trim and front-wheel- or all-wheel-drive model for less than $30,000 in Ontario.

Richardson: Prices are still high for used cars, but they’re not such silly prices as they were a couple of years ago when new cars were so tough to find. If Tom buys from a reputable dealer, he’ll pay a little more but he should benefit from a warranty and some peace of mind. Our RAV4 was trouble-free until about 200,000 kilometres.

Gentile: And he should look at used Corolla Cross XLTs, too. There are a handful of 2022 XLE trims for around $32,000 in Ontario.

Richardson: If Tom looks at a used RAV4, he should also look at a used Honda CR-V, which has a good reputation among older drivers. He dismissed the smaller Honda HR-V, though, so I’m not optimistic. Another compact SUV with a good reputation for access and safety is the Nissan Rogue. A used Rogue will be a little less costly than the RAV4, and it might do the trick for him.

Open this photo in gallery: The Nissan Rogue is a compact SUV with a good reputation for access and safety.Courtesy of manufacturer

Gentile: There are several 2019-2020 Rogues, depending on trim and mileage, in the low $20,000s in Ontario that are well equipped. And it’s worth looking at a used Honda CR-V, too. But Hondas tend to keep their value. Most of the 2019-2020 models are in the high $20,000s.

Richardson: The CR-V is also one of the most stolen vehicles in Canada right now, and especially the 2020 models. That’s the year I’d be recommending for good value and reliability, but not if Tom lives in a big city where theft is most prevalent.

Gentile: That’s a fair point. Any other vehicles you’d suggest?

Richardson: Not at this point. We just don’t have enough information from Tom, except he wants something small and tall and comparatively cheap. He’s dismissed the two most obvious choices – the Kia Seltos and the Honda HR-V – with no explanation, so we’re shooting in the dark here.

Gentile: I think his best bet is a used Toyota Corolla Cross XLE with the power seats he wants for less than the price of a new 2024 model.

Open this photo in gallery: The Toyota Corolla Cross uses 5.6 litres of gas every 100 kilometres in combined city and highway driving.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Richardson: I agree. I’d recommend buying it from a Toyota dealer, too, for the peace of mind and potential warranty protection that will give him. Otherwise, step up in size a little for the added height he’s looking for.

What car should you buy? Write to Mark and Petrina at globedrive@globeandmail.com and use ‘What car’ as part of your subject line. Emails with different subject lines may not be answered.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.