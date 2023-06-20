Open this photo in gallery: The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV claims an electric range of 61 kilometres.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

We have a 2005 Toyota RAV4 that has been given its last rites by our mechanic, so we need a new car. We mostly drive in the city, but we do the odd long-distance road trip, so we’re thinking a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle might be the way to go, but mild hybrids and all-electrics are also options.

We have adopted two large rescue dogs, so we need more space than the 2005 RAV4, and are looking at SUVs and minivans like the Toyota Highlander, Toyota Sienna and Honda Pilot. We live in B.C. and often go into the snow, too, so we need all-wheel drive.

A big problem is availability, with cars like the RAV4 Prime having wait lists of up to four years, and dealerships charging more than the new-model price for newer-model used vehicles. We’re open to anything that is reliable, has space, all-wheel drive and is fuel-efficient or all-electric. What would you recommend? – Jean

Petrina Gentile: Too bad about the RAV4, but Jean has had a good run with it – 18 years, wow. I like the idea of going with another Toyota or Honda vehicle. Both brands have excellent reputations for reliability and longevity.

Mark Richardson: This year, the longest waits for delivery are for electrified vehicles, and Toyota’s no exception with its many hybrids and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Honda’s vehicles are more conventional, but there’s a long wait for its popular CR-V. I think Jean might be happier with the slightly larger Honda Passport, without having to go up as large as the Honda Pilot.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2021 Honda Passport is a good size and comfortable but it is getting long in the tooth. It hasn't been updated since 2019.Courtesy of manufacturer

Gentile: The Passport is a good suggestion – it’s a good size and it’s comfortable, but it’s getting a bit long in the tooth. It hasn’t been redesigned since 2019 so some interior features look outdated compared to the competition.

Richardson: I don’t think so. SUVs that are supposed to look “rugged” over “stylish” hold their age better than most. The problem is the Passport isn’t great on gas consumption. I drove one recently and saw an average of around 12 litres per 100 kilometres. But what can you expect from something big and heavy?

Gentile: That’s actually not too bad. I’m driving a 2023 Toyota Sequoia this week and I’m averaging 13.9. I wouldn’t recommend the Sequoia, but a Toyota Highlander hybrid is definitely worth a look.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2022 Toyota Highlander hybrid has a suggested starting price of $45,650 for its most basic edition, but it could set buyers back a further $10,000 once fees and taxes are added.Handout

Richardson: The Highlander Hybrid is a lovely SUV, but it’s expensive – not for the hybrid powertrain, but for the SUV itself. The most basic edition has a suggested price of $45,650, and once all the fees and taxes are added, Jean’s looking at an additional $10,000 above that.

Gentile: But that’s on par with the other vehicle Jean mentioned – the Toyota Sienna minivan. I know you love minivans, but for roughly the same price ($45,434), I’d rather take a Highlander SUV than a minivan, any day.

Richardson: The minivan has more space, so it’s all about how much room Jean really needs. The Sienna is a hybrid and also all-wheel drive. Its main competition is the Chrysler Pacifica, which is sold as an efficient plug-in hybrid, and also as all-wheel drive, but not both together. The plug-in Pacifica only comes as front-wheel drive.

Gentile: I’d skip the Pacifica. If Jean’s going to do a minivan, get the Sienna. If not, stick with a Highlander.

Richardson: And why would you skip the Pacifica?

Gentile: First off, it’s aging. The last generation came out in 2017. And compared to the Sienna, it’s not as comfortable and the ride and handling is lacklustre. Plus, the plug-in hybrid doesn’t come with those neat Stow’n’Go seats.

Richardson: Fair enough. In any case, Jean seems adamant the new vehicle must have all-wheel drive, so the Sienna is a better fit. Or the Highlander. Or the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, of course. It’s smaller, but still offers everything on the list.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2022 Toyota Sienna has all-wheel drive and is more comfortable than many of its competitors.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: That’s a good option, too. The Outlander PHEV is all new for 2023. It’s spacious, has three rows of seats and is ideal for someone thinking of making the transition to all-electric without worrying about range anxiety.

Richardson: I like it because it’s a smaller PHEV but still larger than a new RAV4. The third row doesn’t have any legroom unless you scrunch the first two rows, but it’s there just in case. And its all-wheel drive is very capable. I drove it through one of those Vancouver deep-snow storms this winter with no issues.

Gentile: I agree. The third-row seat is close-to-useless – it’s only workable for kids and short trips. But you’re right that the all-wheel-drive system works well in the snow. Something Jean definitely wants.

Richardson: The new Outlander has a claimed electric range of about 61 kilometres. Jean’s always going to have to trade space for fuel efficiency, but if the daily use of the PHEV is mostly in the city, it may only need gas for those occasional long-distance road trips. And the new Outlander is up-to-date to justify its $46,538 starting price.

Gentile: So, what’s your final recommendation for Jean?

Richardson: The Sienna hybrid minivan has everything that’s asked for, for a price. If Jean wants smaller and probably more available, then the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will also do the trick.

Gentile: I disagree. Skip the minivan, Jean, and go for the Toyota Highlander hybrid.

