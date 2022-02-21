The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback and 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback are two options for drivers who want a manual transmission automobile.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

We are a retired couple looking to replace our current Hyundai Veloster six-speed. We have never owned a car with an automatic transmission, and each year our choices for a standard diminish. We have looked at the new Volkswagen GTI, but cargo is less than our current ride. I think the Subaru WRX is ugly. Should we stay the road and increase smiles with a new Veloster N? – Rod

Petrina Gentile: Rod is right. The 6-speed stick is going the way of the dodo bird, unfortunately. It breaks my heart, but luckily there are a few cars still hanging on to the manual transmission.

Mark Richardson: It sounds to me as if Rod’s already made up his mind, and just wants our validation of the Veloster N. To dismiss the Volkswagen GTI and Subaru WRX so summarily is fickle, to say the least, but it’s his money.

Gentile: I admire the fact Rod knows what he wants – clearly, he has done his research. So let’s start with the new Veloster N. It’s very sporty, fun to drive with a six-speed manual, and it has unique styling. Personally, I love the three-door body design – it’s smart and functional.

Richardson: Hyundai knows what its drivers want, and they didn’t want the regular Veloster, just the hot-hatch performance version. So the 275-horsepower N version is now the only Veloster you can buy, and it’s giving the VW GTI a run for its money.

Gentile: But it is a bit on the pricey side, starting around $38,000, for the base model.

Richardson: I’m not sure what’s more important for Rod – the extra performance, or the manual shift? The original Veloster was a fairly ordinary car.

Gentile: Because we’re not sure, let’s give Rod a few options and start with the Mazda3 Sport. It’s not a high-performance vehicle, but it’s fun to drive, comes with a stick, and is a lot less money, starting at $22,200.

Richardson: Mazda’s one of those companies – Subaru is another – that’s committed to offering a manual transmission in its sportier vehicles, and the Mazda3 Sport, which is the hatchback version of the sedan, has an especially satisfying short stick. It doesn’t offer rev-matching, which all drivers will insist they don’t need but probably do, but it’s $1,300 less expensive than the automatic.

Gentile: I agree. It has nice short-throws and is fun to drive. Plus, you can get it with all-wheel drive and there’s plenty of room in the hatchback. Drop the seats and there’s 940 litres of cargo space.

Richardson: You can’t have the all-wheel drive with the manual transmission, though, and nor can you get the 250-horsepower turbocharged engine, but it’s still fun to drive. A friend of mine has one with the 186-horsepower engine. She bought it for the stick shift, and she loves it.

Gentile: Another option that won’t break the bank is the Toyota Corolla hatchback. It starts at $21,450 for the manual transmission that’s mated to a 169-horsepower, two-litre four-cylinder engine. Sure, that’s not much power compared to the cars Rod is looking at, but with the stick it adds sportiness compared to the CVT. It only has 660 litres of cargo space behind the front seats, though.

Richardson: It’s way below the Veloster N in performance, but I like that you can order the manual in every trim level of the Corolla hatch. And I really like that it has a button for automatic rev-matching, just like the Veloster N, which makes every shift as smooth as silk and makes me seem like a pro.

Gentile: And you need all the help you can get! It’s a smart, affordable, practical little package. But we can’t talk about Corolla without mentioning the Honda Civic, too.

Richardson: The basic Civic hatchback is very similar in power, but you can bump it up by 20 horsepower if you want the Sport trim. It’s more expensive across the board though, starting at $28,000, and it’s the same price for both the manual and CVT. Then there’s the 200-horsepower Civic Si sedan, which is even more costly at $33,150.

Gentile: He doesn’t want a sedan – there’s only 408 litres in the trunk of the Si, compared to 1,308 in the hatchback when you fold the seats flat. The Civic hatch is all new for 2022 and the ride and handling are impressive. I recently drove the top Civic Sport Touring trim with a gutsy, 180 horsepower, 1.5-litre turbocharged four with the stick – it was smooth, sporty and composed, and I averaged only 6.4 litres per 100 kilometres in fuel economy. Can’t beat that! But as tested it was closer to $38,000, the same as the Veloster N.

Richardson: Rod does want cargo space, and the Veloster N folds the rear seats to give more than 1,200 litres. But it’s still bugging me that Rod dismissed the Volkswagen GTI for having only 977 litres of space. It’s the only one of all these vehicles that comes close in performance, and it’s a lot less expensive if you don’t want many of the premium features that are standard on the Hyundai.

Gentile: Enough with the GTI – Rod doesn’t want it. My choice for him is the Civic hatchback. I think he’ll love the manual transmission and all the new technology and bolder styling, too.

Richardson: It has the cargo space he wants, but it doesn’t have the high level of performance he might be wanting too. If Rod truly wants some driving fun in his retirement, and doesn’t mind spending money for it, then he’ll love the Hyundai Veloster N.

