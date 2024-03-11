Open this photo in gallery: The 2023 Kia Telluride shortly after being unveiled at the New York International Auto Show in April 2022.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

As a parent with three active young children, I’m facing the challenge of finding a new vehicle that can comfortably accommodate our family’s needs. Currently, we’re packed into a Ford Bronco with three car seats crammed in the back, but we’re quickly outgrowing this space, especially considering our love for road trips.

I’m in the market for a three-row vehicle to cater to our future needs, including carpooling as the kids grow.

I’ve considered a hybrid minivan for its fuel efficiency but find myself gravitating more toward larger SUVs. The Chevrolet Tahoe has caught my eye, yet I’m apprehensive about fuel costs. On the other hand, the Jeep Wagoneer interests me, though I wish Jeep had taken a more appealing approach aesthetically. I’m also intrigued by some of the options from Kia and I’ve always been a fan of Toyota (my first car was a 1985 extended cab mini truck). As for EVs, I’m not entirely sold on them yet, considering the price, high repair costs and range concerns.

Could you suggest some vehicle models that align with our need for space, desire for fuel efficiency and a touch of style? I’m looking for a blend of practicality and good looks in this next big purchase for our family. – Katherine, Ontario

Petrina Gentile: I wish Katherine provided us with a budget – there are many new three-row SUVs coming to market, but she mentions options from the Kia Telluride, which starts at around $53,000 to a Jeep Wagoneer, that starts at more than $30,000 above that. So where do we begin?

Mark Richardson: She drives a Bronco now and has three kids to spend money on, so let’s start low and go up from there. These days, Kia is usually good value for money.

Gentile: Absolutely. The Kia Telluride is a spacious, nicely appointed three-row SUV with lots of safety and technology features. It has pleasant road manners and lots of room, even for adults riding in the third row. That’s not always the case with some vehicles.

Richardson: There’s reasonable room for adults in the third row, but it’s still not great. Nothing can match a minivan for comfort for all seven or eight full-grown passengers. But Katherine clearly prefers an SUV, so we won’t go down that road.

Gentile: That’s a relief. Thank you.

Richardson: If Katherine is considering the Kia Telluride, she also needs to look at the Hyundai Palisade. It’s built on the same platform and the two companies are siblings. The Telluride tends to be a little more practical, and I think it’s better looking, but the Palisade is more luxurious.

Open this photo in gallery: The Hyundai Palisade has received a mild makeover for 2023.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: I actually prefer the Palisade over the Telluride – I think it’s more stylish and upscale on the inside and outside. It’s one of my favourite three-row SUVs on the market.

Richardson: Both have been around for a few years now, but the newest entry to this three-row market is the Toyota Grand Highlander. It starts around the same price and it’s sold with a choice of engines too, though I thought the hybrid version was underpowered when I drove it last year.

Gentile: I didn’t think it was underpowered. Over all, I think the Grand Highlander Hybrid is an excellent option. It’s fuel efficient, spacious and feels comfortable and solid behind the wheel.

Richardson: I drove it back to back with the regular engine and the turbocharged MAX engine and it felt fairly gutless. The proof’s in the stats: the hybrid makes 243 horsepower, while the conventional engine makes 265 and the MAX makes 362. Katherine makes no mention of wanting a powerful SUV, though – she’s more concerned for space and style and fuel economy.

Open this photo in gallery: The gas-powered version of the 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: Exactly. I don’t think Katherine cares about horsepower and torque. The hybrid is fuel efficient, roomy and has enough get-up-and-go to get around town. She won’t be disappointed.

Richardson: Those three are my first choices for a three-row SUV, but what of some of the others? Katherine mentions the Chevy Tahoe. It offers two-wheel drive, but only a pair of big V8 engines that she probably doesn’t need. It’s been around a while, and there’ll be a new generation later this year.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country.Courtesy of manufacturer

Gentile: The Tahoe wouldn’t be at the top of my list. While it’s spacious and big inside, it’s not the most comfortable. I find the driver’s seat lacks support, especially on long drives. And some of the interior materials aren’t as nice as competitors like the Palisade. And then, as you mentioned, the V8 engines. Definitely not needed for Katherine.

Richardson: She might be tempted by the excellent value of the new Mitsubishi Outlander, which starts in the mid-$30,000s, but I think of it as a three-row only in emergencies. There just isn’t the space for leg-room in all three rows. She’ll want something physically larger, like the Subaru Ascent. Now there’s great value for money. It starts around $45,000.

Gentile: The Subaru Ascent is worth considering. Definitely not the Outlander – you’re right. Those third-row seats are tight. There’s only enough room for small kids.

Open this photo in gallery: Full-time all-wheel drive, an X-Mode and 220-millimetres of ground clearance give the 2023 Subaru Ascent more rough-road capability than many rivals.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Richardson: The Ascent gives her what she’s asking for – inside space and good looks if she likes it – but its fuel economy suffers for having all-wheel drive. She probably doesn’t need the AWD, but it may give her a feeling of security she’ll appreciate.

Gentile: I agree. Standard AWD is a nice addition. But the Ascent isn’t as quiet – there’s more wind, engine and tire noise in the cabin than the competition.

Richardson: The best thing is for her to find one at a dealership for a test-drive, which shouldn’t be a problem. What do you think of the Jeep Wagoneer? It offers all kinds of luxury and it’s expensive, but it’s too new to know about its long-term reliability, which is Jeep’s bugbear.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer.Courtesy of manufacturer

Gentile: I’d never get the Wagoneer. First off, it’s too expensive. The base model starts at $84,000. And it feels big and cumbersome to drive, like you’re driving a school bus. I don’t think Katherine would like it. Personally, I think she’d like the road manners and quiet cabin in the Hyundai Palisade as well as its third-row space, exterior styling and upscale interior.

Richardson: I prefer being able to have a choice of engines as well as features, which would make the spacious Toyota Grand Highlander my top pick.

What car should you buy? Write to Mark and Petrina at globedrive@globeandmail.com and use ‘What car’ as as part of your subject line. Emails with different subject lines may not be answered.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.