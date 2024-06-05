Open this photo in gallery: The Electrified GV70 looks the part of a traditional gas-powered SUV with a regular grille, within which the charging port is hidden.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

As electric vehicles take hold, we are seeing a split in design philosophies. While some carmakers are working to make their EVs obvious with distinct designs and nameplates, others share their designs and nameplates with gas-powered stablemates. But even among these stealth EVs, few fly as low under the radar as the Genesis Electrified GV70. It even retains what looks like traditional radiator grille (which actually hides the charging port).

Like its gas-powered sibling, the (let’s-call-it) eGV70 is a compact premium SUV. Available in one loaded trim – Prestige – the electric version asks $84,500 under Genesis’s all-inclusive pricing. Gas-engine GV70s range from $61,000 to $80,000.

Besides its well-appointed appearance, the eGV70′s price premium also includes range-topping performance. Its twin electric motors (one on each axle) generate 429 horsepower, or 483 for up to 10 seconds in Boost mode. Car-magazine tests have it hitting 60 miles an hour in less than four seconds, which ranks it among the quickest full battery-electric SUVs you can buy without spending a lot more money.

Somewhat less impressive is the 380-kilometre range promised by its 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery. Most alternatives claim more than 400. On the plus side, the 800-volt architecture can handle up to 250-kilowatt DC fast charging. If you can find a suitably capable charger, that’ll top you up to 80 per cent from almost flat in about 18 minutes.

During our early-March spell with the eGV70, the highest projected range we saw on a full charge was 374 kilometres. And even that proved optimistic when we took the Genesis on a weekend trip to Kingston.

The 283-kilometre drive should have been doable, but highway speeds, headwinds and close-to-freezing temperatures had us looking for a peace-of-mind top-up about 200 kilometres in. We found a new DC fast-charger at an Ultramar station near Trenton, Ont.

In Kingston we got “iced” when the charger we needed at the city parking lot near our hotel was blocked by gas-powered vehicles. Fortunately, we found a street-side Level 2 charger that performed a full recharge overnight.

Two days later, in kinder weather, we made the 281-kilometre return trip non-stop, arriving with 52 kilometres of range, for an extrapolated 333 kilometres of range.

Long-hauling isn’t the eGV70′s strength, though it’s not unique among its peers in that regard. Rivals like the Cadillac Lyriq and Acura ZDX promise longer range (and roomier interiors) for the money. You can also spend a lot less on cheaper, smaller EVs like the Audi Q4 e-tron and Volvo XC40 Recharge that also qualify for the federal rebate.

The eGV70′s strength is its blend of luxurious appointments with a slick, polished, yet familiar driving experience. With engaging handling and acceleration that few can beat for the price, it’s a respectable electrified vehicle wrapped up in the look of a traditional SUV.

Tech specs

2024 Genesis Electrified GV70

Price: From $84,500, including freight, predelivery inspection and dealer fees, not including taxes

From $84,500, including freight, predelivery inspection and dealer fees, not including taxes Powertrain / battery: 160-kilowatt electric motors on front and rear axles (180 kilowatts in Boost mode) / 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery

160-kilowatt electric motors on front and rear axles (180 kilowatts in Boost mode) / 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery Drivetrain: Electric all-wheel drive

Electric all-wheel drive Energy consumption / range (litres equivalent per 100 kilometres): 2.4 city / 2.8 highway / 2.6 combined / 380 kilometres

2.4 city / 2.8 highway / 2.6 combined / 380 kilometres Curb weight : 2,285 kilograms

: 2,285 kilograms Alternatives: Acura ZDX, Audi Q4 or Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq, Jaguar i-Pace, Lexus RZ 450e, Mercedes-Benz EQB or EQE, Polestar 3, Tesla Model Y or Model X, Volvo XC40 Recharge

Open this photo in gallery: The Electrified GV70 will make 429 horsepower from its 160-kilowatt electric motors.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Looks

It looks just like a gas-powered GV70. Most battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) have a “faceless” frontal appearance, but the electrified GV70 has what looks like a regular grille, within which the charging port is cunningly hidden.

Open this photo in gallery: The cockpit is plushly furnished, including a 14-way-adjustable seat for the driver. Ergonomic glitches include hard-to-read silver switchgear, and potential confusion between the drive selector and the screen controller, both rotary knobs.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Interior

Sharing its architecture with a conventional gas-powered SUV deprives the eGV70 of the packaging opportunities enjoyed by many BEVs. Rear-seat room is average among compact premium SUVs and a stout centre tunnel partitions the front compartment. Still, the driver gets a lavish range of at-the-wheel adjustability, and the richly furnished cockpit design is relatively traditional, striking a good balance between old-style actual and new-age virtual switches and controls. That said, the actual switches’ silver sheen can make their icons hard to read, and it’s easy to confuse the rotary-knob drive selector with the rotary-knob infotainment controller next to it atop the centre console.

Open this photo in gallery: The digital gauge cluster is informative but if you want an accurate percentage read of battery charge, you need to find it on the central screen.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Performance

Within the limitations of its SUV build, the eGV70 handles well, with a natural steering feel and a go-where-you-point-it adroitness more like a traditional rear-wheel-drive vehicle than one with an electric motor at each end. It rides politely, too, although the brakes can feel non-linear. Conversely, the way it accelerates off the line is very linear. Yes, the eGV70 is seriously quick, but still, like many newer EVs, its acceleration feels managed so as to moderate the neck-snapping lunge that can result when the electric motors’ full torque is unleashed.

Open this photo in gallery: Like its conventional exterior, the GV70 keeps a low profile on the screen front.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Technology

A comprehensive suite of alert-and-avert driver-assist technologies are standard, but the also-standard Highway Driving Assist II feature doesn’t go as far toward hands-free driving as some rivals’ (optional) systems. It does have automated lane-changing, but you still have to keep your hands on the wheel. Surprisingly, there’s no wireless smartphone pairing.

Open this photo in gallery: The shallow 'frunk' under the hood might be more useful if it wasn’t partitioned.Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Cargo

At 812 litres seats-up and 1,600 litres seats-down, the eGV70′s cargo volumes are about what you’d expect for its size. There’s also some shallow hidden storage below the trunk floor alongside the tire kit, as well as under the hood.

The verdict

Premium EV goodness without EV weirdness – but also without much EV range.

