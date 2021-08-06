We are expecting twins this fall, and unexpectedly find ourselves becoming a family of six! We need a new car that can house car seats and boosters and the four kids, but I’m not quite ready to embrace the minivan. Or perhaps, I’m not quite ready to give up on style for function.

Would love your thoughts on larger family vehicles that are safe, but that also look and feel great! If this is life for the next little while, I’d at least like to feel that there’s something in this car for us adults, too. – Riddhi

Gentile: Yikes – that’s a big, growing family! I love the idea that they’re not ready to give up and buy a minivan. I know minivans are practical. But they’re not for everyone. Personally, I think life is over when you get a minivan.

Richardson: Life begins when you get a minivan! Only if you have kids, though. That’s when you need enough space to move around inside the cabin, and carry all the luggage, and the dog. There’s nothing wrong with having a bunch of kids and needing the best vehicle for it. As Jim Gaffigan says, it tells everyone you’re really good at sex.

Gentile: Ha! But the best vehicle doesn’t have to be a minivan if you have kids. There are many other options – stylish three-row SUVs that are just as practical as a minivan. Not to mention, way more fun to drive.

Richardson: If Riddhi is dead-set against a minivan, then a three-row SUV is the only other alternative for six people. That third row is probably spacious enough for two children, but they’ll have bulky car seats in the second row, which makes them less simple to move for access into the very back.

Gentile: It is tougher accessing the third-row seats in an SUV, but depending on the age of their other two kids, they should be able to access those seats quickly and easily. Kids are pretty nimble and flexible, unlike you, Mark.

Richardson: I’ll ignore that. We don’t know the ages of Riddhi’s other children though, and we don’t even know their budget. I’ll assume their two other kids are still young and not able to buckle their own seat belts, which means the parents need to reach into the back to do this, while stretching over the bulky car seats in the second row. If that’s the case, they’re going to want a minivan …

Gentile: Enough with the minivan! They don’t want one, period. If the kids are old enough to look after themselves in the third row, it’s not an issue anyway.

Richardson: Okay, but they’re still going to want space, and second row seats that slide forward and back for accessibility. What do you think of the Nissan Pathfinder? There’s a new model for 2022 that I’ve not yet driven, which means good prices on the current model.

Open this photo in gallery 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition. Andrew Weber/The Associated Press

Gentile: Now, you’re talking. Pathfinder is big, spacious, and has a strong V6 engine that returns respectable fuel economy. The third-row seats are easy to access, but the cargo space is a bit tight compared to the competition.

Richardson: The challenge is to have just enough space without going overboard, otherwise I’d suggest Riddhi goes up a size. Let me guess – you prefer the Toyota Highlander? It starts at around $40,000, which is $10,000 less than the base Pathfinder.

Open this photo in gallery 2020 Toyota Highlander. Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: I do like the Toyota Highlander, especially the hybrid version. I love the ride, handling and fuel economy savings, but the third-row seats are a bit tighter compared to the Pathfinder. But only the kids will ride in those seats, so it shouldn’t be an issue for Riddhi.

Richardson: They’re kids. They’re still flexible. We could go the traditional route now and suggest the Honda Pilot or the Mazda CX-9, or the Ascent to keep all Subaru’s commenting fans happy, but for fun to drive, I’d recommend the Chevrolet Traverse. Not too big, room for eight, and a great engine. I was surprised at how responsive it was.

Open this photo in gallery Chevrolet Traverse. The Canadian Press

Gentile: That wouldn’t be on the top of my list. Yes, it’s very spacious and a nice ride, but I’m not a fan of the interior – it’s a bit on the cheap side. Wouldn’t you agree?

Richardson: It all depends on the trim level, but maybe you have a point. So perhaps we should just go straight to the vehicle we should have discussed at the start: the Kia Telluride. It’s spacious, it looks good, there’s easy access to the rear if you get the seven-passenger version with the individual seats in the second row, and when you switch its electronic drive mode to Sport, it actually leaps off the line.

Open this photo in gallery 2020 Kia Telluride. Courtesy of manufacturer

Gentile: The Telluride is one of my favourites. But don’t forget there’s also Kia’s cousin, the Hyundai Palisade, if they’re looking for different styling. There’s plenty of space for adults in all three rows and lots of standard equipment in it, too.

Richardson: There’s not much to differentiate the two other than style, but the Kia’s the one that’s been winning all the awards. Everything just seems to be in the right place with it. It starts at $45,000 before taxes, right between the Nissan and Toyota.

Gentile: The Telluride is great value for the money. I don’t think Riddhi or their growing family would be disappointed with it.

