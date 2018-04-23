Review: 2018 Acura TLX offers good value

Open this photo in gallery 2018 Acura TLX. Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Everyone auto maker has its own shtick. BMW was once known for perfect steering. Jaguar designed beautiful cars that were far less expensive than they looked. And Honda made its name with small, jewel-like engines that performed like much larger ones.

So isn’t it ironic that in this era of downsized turbocharged engines, Honda’s Acura division is now one of the last bastions of engines that get their muscle from large displacement, with nary a turbocharger in sight?

The recently refreshed 2018 Acura TLX (which originally launched in 2015 as a not-quite-midsize replacement for both the former compact TSX and the midsize TL sedans) offers a choice of 2.4-litre four-cylinder or 3.5-litre V-6 naturally aspirated engines, the former driving the front wheels only, the latter driving all four (SH-AWD).

Each powertrain can be mixed and matched with Tech and/or Elite equipment packages, and/or the A-Spec package that adds sinew to the chassis with interior and exterior cosmetic cues to match. Our test sample was a maxed-out V-6 SH-AWD Elite A-Spec.

Acura’s Super Handing All-Wheel Drive (standard with the V-6) is a sophisticated piece of kit. It not only can vary front/rear torque distribution from 90:10 to 30:70, it can also slightly overspeed either rear wheel to provide, in effect, an element of rear-wheel steering.

Open this photo in gallery The TLX offers a choice of 2.4-litre four-cylinder or 3.5-litre V-6 naturally aspirated engines. jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

On top of that, the A-Spec package promises much: The chassis is comprehensively athleticized, with big, low-profile rubber plus retuned springs, dampers, steering and rear stabilizer bar.

Still, we couldn’t help noticing that in the TLX brochure, the description of the A-Spec expends about 25 per cent of the word count on the engineering elements and 75 per cent on the cosmetics.

Which is apt, because the A-Spec, while not quite razor sharp, handles tautly, and you do feel the SH-AWD difference when powering out of a tight corner. But for all the technology Acura threw at the chassis, the result should be really special.

It does have one ace up its sleeve: value. Equipment levels start high and go up from there, at base MSRPs ranging from $35,990 to $50,990. Apples to apples, the TLX asks thousands less than most luxury-brand alternatives (even before you factor in factory sweeteners of up to $3,500 being offered as this was written).

Then again, if you can do without AWD and the ego massage of a luxury nameplate, similar money to a base TLX will get you a loaded Honda Accord that’s similarly equipped, faster, roomier – and yes, even sportier. Shtick that in your pipe and smoke it.

Tech specs: 2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD Elite A-Spec

Price as tested: $50,990

$50,990 Engine: 3.5-litre V-6

3.5-litre V-6 Transmission/drive: 9-speed automatic/AWD

9-speed automatic/AWD Fuel consumption (litres/100 km): 12.0 city/8.2 hwy

12.0 city/8.2 hwy Alternatives: Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Cadillac ATS, Infiniti Q50, Jaguar XE, Kia Stinger, Lexus IS, Lincoln MKZ, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Volvo S60

Looks

The TLX is a little bigger than most rivals, between typical compact and midsize dimensions. The 2018 refresh included a new diamond pentagon grille along with 5-lamp Jewel Eye LED headlamps, restyled front and rear fascias and sharper sculpting of the hood and fenders. The A-Spec stands apart with 19-inch wheels and a mesh grille.

Interior

Despite the near-midsize exterior, cabin space is more typical of a compact, although the back seat is still roomy and comfortable for adults. For the driver, a 10-way power seat (12-way on the Elite) should provide most body types with the right blend of comfort and visibility. Acura’s signature dual-screen dashboard remains, but 2018 updates include more intuitive menus and faster touch-screen response; overall user friendliness sits about midway on the spectrum from zero reliance on screen-based controls to too much. On V-6 models, there’s also a push-button gear selector, which requires some learning.

Open this photo in gallery The cabin space is more typical of a compact. jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Performance

The TLX V-6 makes 290 horsepower, less than many rivals’ V-6s, though most are significantly more expensive. They’re also mostly turbocharged, with varying degrees of attendant turbo lag. So, while the Acura’s test-track zero-to-100 time (6.6 seconds in AJAC Car of the Year testing) may be ho-hum, its real-world pace benefits from the “right-now!” throttle response of its large-displacement naturally aspirated engine – an edge that’s even sharper when you consider that for the price of a TLX V-6, you only get the four-cylinder base engine in most rivals. Too bad the TLX A-Spec fails to deliver the NVH benefits of a V-6: We found the (artificially synthesized) engine note unpleasantly gruff, particularly (and paradoxically) when accelerating moderately. It sounds more pleasing at full chat. At the other extreme, it fades to nothing in cruise mode, with ninth gear delivering 120 km/h at just 1,600 rpm.

Technology

Even the base trim includes a full suite of automated driver-assist features (e.g. adaptive cruise, lane-keeping assist and collision-mitigation braking) as well as the infotainment and smartphone-integration basics. The Tech package adds Navi, upgraded audio, AcuraLink connectivity and blind-spot/cross-traffic monitoring, while the Elite package throws in surround-view camera and wireless phone charging.

Open this photo in gallery The base trim includes the infotainment and smartphone-integration basics. jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Cargo

In addition to one of the segment’s largest trunks (405 litres) the TLX has extra storage under the trunk floor (a tire-repair kit takes up less space than a spare wheel) and a more-useful-than-most pass-through.

Open this photo in gallery The TLX has extra storage under the trunk floor. jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail

Verdict

7.5

The next-generation TLX based on the stunning new Honda Accord should be a cracker. Until then, the current TLX is a decent car at a great price.

