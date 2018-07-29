Review: BMW’s M2 Competition is pure pleasure

Open this photo in gallery The BMW M2 Competition replaces the BMW M2. Uwe Fischer

Barring some catastrophic error or colossal miscalculation by BMW’s engineers, we knew this car would be good. But we didn’t expect it to be quite such a freak.

Flinging the new M2 Competition around a racetrack, every solid jab of the throttle is liable to overwhelm the rear wheels and squirt the car sideways. It simply doesn’t want to go straight. Straight is boring; sideways is fun.

If you’ve ever driven a go-kart on one of those slippery indoor concrete tracks, this car will feel familiar.

The Competition’s preferred method of cornering goes like this: turn in, then power-slide. The angle is up to you – slide a lot or a little, showboat or try to set a fast lap time – but once the rear has broken traction, you can leave the steering wheel alone and adjust the car’s direction with your right foot. It’s crazy, borderline antisocial for such an outwardly normal vehicle. Could this be love?

The M2 Competition replaces the BMW M2, a car we said was the, “the best M car in a generation, and the best car in-class” when it was launched in 2016. They honestly could’ve left it alone, but they didn’t.

The briefing was relatively simple. “We wanted to improve the driving fun of the car,” said Markus Schroder, project leader for the M2 Competition.

They accomplished their goal in that time-honoured hot-rod tradition of stuffing a more powerful motor under the hood.

The regular M2 – which has been discontinued with the arrival of the Competition model – used the N55 engine, a single-turbo straight-six with 365 horsepower and 343 lb-ft of torque. However, the Competition gets BMW’s exotic S55 twin-turbo straight-six, lifted directly from the bigger M3. Here the motor generates 405 horsepower (all the way up to 7,000 rpm) and 406 lb-ft of torque, which, yes, is a little less than it makes in the M3.

The company is sandbagging, slightly. There are two reason, says Frank Van Meel, boss of M Division: The 2 Series’ smaller engine bay provides less space for cooling, and the company doesn’t want its littlest, cheapest M car upstaging its more expensive stablemates.

To make the new high-revving motor work, engineers had to change almost everything on the M2 from the windshield forward, fitting in extra chassis bracing, larger intakes and cooling ducts.

To be clear, nobody ever said the M2 was lacking giddy-up. Giving it more was either brilliant or reckless. In fact, it’s both.

“You can get into a drift easier,” Schroder said, understating it. “To control something which is out of control, on the edge, that’s the fun part of drifting. And I think that’s the fascination for people.”

It’s shocking the first time it happens. With the traction control off, this lump of torque – all 406 lb-ft of it – hits at 2,350 rpm. The Michelin Super Sport tires have no chance. It’s as if they’ve hit a patch of ice.

On a racetrack, where the motor stays in the upper half of its rev range, the power feels more linear. You avoid that torque bomb at 2,350 rpm and the rear-end breaks traction more predictably. Despite the short wheelbase and overpowered motor, this car feels usable, exploitable at the limit. It’s feisty, but ultimately friendly – a bad guy with a heart-of-gold character.

We often complain that modern performance cars are boring because they have too much grip. This is the exception that proves the rule.

The only real problem with the M2 Competition is the jump in price. The M2 was $61,000 in 2016. By last year, BMW had jacked it up to $65,200, mostly because of strong demand. The 2019 M2 Competition starts at $71,250, which is dangerously close to the $77,550 M3.

All other complaints are minor. Automatic rev-matching on the six-speed manual can only be disabled by turning traction control off. The interior is available in any colour, as long as it’s black. A lightweight carbon-fibre roof, hood and duck-tail trunk would’ve been nice, but BMW could be saving those for an even more expensive M2 CS or CSL. Whatever.

The new M2 Competition is a radically simple sports car. What you get here is everything you need and nothing you don’t: monster motor, manual gearbox, a limited-slip differential and a great rear-drive chassis. It seems like such a simple formula; it’s a shame more automakers haven’t figured it out.

The 2019 M2 Competition arrives in Canada later this summer.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

Tech Specs

Base Price: $71,250

$71,250 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six

3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six Transmission/Drive: Six-speed manual, or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic/Rear-wheel

Six-speed manual, or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic/Rear-wheel Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBD

TBD Alternatives: Ford Shelby GT350, BMW M3, Porsche 718 Cayman, AMG C63 Coupe, Audi RS3

Looks

Open this photo in gallery The new model has a larger grille. BERNHARD_LIMBERGER

Not much has changed; the M2 looks as butch as ever. The kidney grille is bigger to let in more air. There are new forged 19-inch alloy wheels, a new quad-tip exhaust and black window trim.

Interior

Open this photo in gallery The Competition's interior. Uwe Fischer

The non-adjustable suspension strikes a good balance between sport and comfort for daily use. You can feel the slack, a slight lack of immediacy in the steering, but it’s more than a fair sacrifice to make for daily usability. The seats with light-up M2 badges are a bit tacky though.

Performance

Open this photo in gallery The Competition offers pure pleasure in driving experience.

With the six-speed manual, 0-100 km/h comes up in 4.4. It’s 0.2 seconds quicker with the dual-clutch. With such a pure driving experience on offer, the stick-shift is the way to go here. The front brakes have been upgraded to six-piston, 400mm discs.

Technology

Open this photo in gallery Tech treats in the BMW M2 Competition. Handout

The MDM traction control mode is more lenient than ever, allowing more slip at the rear before cutting in. Park distance control is now standard, as is a shiny, red engine-starter button.

Cargo

Unlike a Porsche Cayman, the M2 has rear seats and a generous trunk, which makes it a little easier to justify.

The verdict: 9.5

Arguably, the best performance car for less than $100,000.

