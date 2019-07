The Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 1LE packs a turbo four-cylinder under the hood instead of the V8 more commonly found in the muscle car. While the 1LT 1LE lacks the sheer power of the V8 models, it has track-focused enhancements to the suspension, brakes and tires. Thomas Holland and James Engelsman from Throttle House put the Camaro through its paces. Visit youtube.com/throttlehouse for more reviews.