New boxy Hyundai Santa Fe fits neatly at the crossroads of faux luxury and faux rugged
James Engelsman and Thomas Holland from Throttle House test the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, a redesigned, boxy, three-row SUV that is at the crossroads of faux luxury and faux rugged. Starting around $40,000, it is also quite affordable compared to its rivals.
