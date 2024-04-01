New boxy Hyundai Santa Fe fits neatly at the crossroads of faux luxury and faux rugged

James Engelsman and Thomas Holland from Throttle House test the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, a redesigned, boxy, three-row SUV that is at the crossroads of faux luxury and faux rugged. Starting around $40,000, it is also quite affordable compared to its rivals.

The Globe and Mail