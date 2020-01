The Cadillac CT6-V is a car that can bring the fight to European sports sedans thanks to its twin-turbo Blackwing V8 that puts out 550 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. Thomas Holland and James Engelsman from Throttle House say the fire-breathing Cadillac has a top-notch driving experience let down by its interior and seats. Visit youtube.com/throttlehouse for more reviews.