A friendly reminder to keep an eye on your oil level

I read your article about whether to change oil at 5,000 kilometres or go longer. I agree with your comment about being able to go more than 5,000 km. My mechanic agrees, too. Years ago, he reminded me that I should be checking my oil level at about 5,000 km if I’m going to extend the time between changes. Good point, I don’t know anyone who does this anymore! So, I thought you may want to mention this to your readers and anyone who is going to drive 6,000, 7,000 or 8,000 km! – Dan
Checking one’s oil level seems to have become a task that many don’t care to do anymore. There is nothing I can say to convince those owners to lift their hood and perform this simple task. I just shrug my shoulders and deal with them when their car gets towed in for engine service. The 5,000-km oil-change interval is indeed a thing of the past, however it is still being supported by the quickie, bargain oil-changers. The best I can tell is that there are two reasons for this. First, it’s a tactic to keep you coming back on a regular basis, heralding back to a time when that was the norm, going on the assumption that their customer doesn’t know any better. The second, and more likely, reason is that the low-cost products that are being used do not meet the extended-life criteria that auto manufacturers stipulate. Your bargain oil change is not really a bargain; the 5,000-km reminder sticker is there because that’s all the cheaper products are warrantied for.
I just purchased a brand new 2019 Acura RDX. I didn’t take any rustproof package from my dealer and just took an appointment this weekend at KROWN for rustproofing my new vehicle. Do you recommend having rust proof for my new vehicle? Will it void any manufacturer warranty if I rust proof my new vehicle at KROWN. Please recommend. – Sheshi R.
Yes, I believe in rustproofing brand new vehicles, especially if you are thinking long-term ownership. Krown has always rustproofed my own personal cars and I have had nothing but great experiences at each of their locations. That being said, there are several after-market rust-proofing companies and they all have great warranties. According to the Krown web site, their warranty applies to new vehicles purchased less than six months prior to application of KROWN, within 12 months of manufacturer’s production date, except as may be extended by applicable provincial laws. The Krown process requires them to drill holes, which will not cause a problem and does not void your Acura warranty. Please note, that if you are reading this and you drive a Volkswagen or Audi, drilling holes may void your manufacturer warranty, so Krown will have to apply their product in a different manner for those vehicles.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
