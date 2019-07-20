Diagnosing an Infiniti QX30′s mystery parking brake problem

I have a 2018 Infiniti QX30 with 35,000 km and have been getting warning lights coming on for traction control and parking brake inoperative. The car doesn’t accelerate properly when this happens. The problem is so sporadic and incidents so far apart I can’t discern a pattern. I took my car in, but the dealer could not diagnose the problem. They reset the computer, but it has done it since. I’m wondering if I should go back to the dealership and insist on leaving it with them until they solve the mystery. – Alicia

Issues that do not leave a technician with any useable information or offer any kind of recognizable failure pattern are frustrating. The only possible advice I can offer is to look at your parking brake, as I believe it to be the core issue. The additional traction control warning light is likely a result of the main failure and not relevant. When the problem occurs, focus on the brakes, as the lack of acceleration may be owing to one of the rear calipers not releasing properly and dragging. Pull over safely somewhere, get out and without touching, hold your hand over each rear wheel. Is one side noticeably hotter than the other? If it is, you have just discovered a very crucial piece of information that can aid the dealer in their diagnosis. If not, you will have to depend on the dealer for their guidance. Perhaps leaving it with them may be the only path to resolution.

I have a 2017 Honda HR-V that has a mysterious wet front passenger floor that has remained wet (not damp) for weeks. I can find no logical source of the water from above air vents, door or sunroof, nor can I find anything through online searches other than leaf/debris plugged air intake vents on CR-Vs. I live in a wet winter climate (Vancouver Island), but this doesn’t explain a problem I didn’t encounter in previous winters. – Brian

We have three areas that we immediately check when any vehicle arrives with a water leak. First, has the windshield been replaced recently? Windshields are held in with a special urethane adhesive. Sometimes while drying, a minor air pocket in the urethane may lead to a pinhole, allowing water to seep past. Next will be the sunroof. On your vehicle, the actual glass panel is not meant to offer a complete seal. However, underneath it, there is a drip tray that catches any water and distributes it to one of the four corner drain tubes. If you park your vehicle outside, under a tree, one of the drains may be plugged with leaves and other debris. Finally, there is the AC drain tube. Located behind the glove box is the car’s air-conditioning evaporator. That water puddle that you see underneath the car in the summertime means that drain tube is successfully removing the condensed water from the car’s air-conditioning system. If that tube becomes plugged with leaves, etc., the water will not drain properly and eventually spill on to the passenger floor.

