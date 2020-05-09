Does my 2014 Equinox really need a transmission flush at less than 50,000 kilometres?

Lou,

I leased and subsequently purchased a 2014 Chevy Equinox. Present mileage is only 48,000 kilometres. The dealer now recommends direct-injection and intake-valve service as well as a transmission flush, which they warn could be expensive. I would appreciate your opinion if this is necessary.

Allan G

I really miss the days when one could easily find a clearly defined maintenance schedule where everything was laid out in black and white. Now every service interval is an opportunity for an up-sell. For the record, I do not have a problem with the up-selling of fluid changes or similar services, but only when they are necessary.

Your vehicle will definitely require a direct-injection service at some point, typically no later than 100,000 kilometres. An intake-valve service is just another way of saying direct-injection service and should not have a separate charge attached to it. At 48,000 kms, I believe you are being sold this service early. That is, of course, unless you are complaining about a driveability issue or have experienced a noticeable change in your fuel economy. Transmission fluid has no specific service interval in Canada and is based on the results of a technician inspection. You can visit U.S. GM dealer websites and see their online maintenance calculators recommending transmission oil services at 75,000 or 100,000 miles. I can’t imagine that yours requires a flush at 48,000 kms. I think it’s time for you to seek a second opinion.

I found out I have a recall on my Cadillac ATS 2017 from a dealer. I have received nothing from Cadillac. I checked my VIN with NHTA and, yes, there is a recall for a power-steering failure that is listed as unrepairable. I called Cadillac and requested a loaner and repair to the car. They have, of course, done neither. What advice or help can you give me? Thanks.

Jeff S, Michigan.

My research shows a recall available for certain Cadillacs, Camaros and Corvettes specifying that the Electric Power Steering (EPS) may fail, resulting in a lack of steering assist. I imagine this to be the recall that you are referring to. Timing suggests that GM started notifying owners in late 2018 and early 2019, and rolled out the repair starting in June, 2019. Make sure that GM U.S. has your current address and that you are registered as the current owner in their database. I’m confident you will be receiving a notice shortly, if you haven’t already.

The offering of loaner cars is a complete subject in and of itself. Loaner cars are at the dealer’s discretion, and since they are privately owned, you will find significant policy differences from facility to facility. I would not count on being offered a car while your EPS is getting replaced.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

