Don’t be afraid of the second opinion on your vehicle repairs

This is something I’ve realized throughout my years of writing this column: There are two types of automotive repair shops. The first type of repair shop only keeps your wheels from falling off when your car is broken down. The other develops long-standing relationships with its customers and delivers complete car maintenance and repair from start to finish.
This past week, a high-mileage 2014 Toyota RAV4 arrived in the shop. The owner recently had brake and steering work completed at another garage. He was sent on his way after paying the $1,700 invoice and was told that all was good. His complaint was that despite his recent cash outlay, the vehicle still didn’t feel right as it drove down the road. He felt the need for a second opinion, hence his arrival at my door.
Our test drive confirmed his analysis. The vehicle was all over the road, making it a task and a half to keep it centred in the lane. It needed so much constant correction that I can only imagine how fatiguing a long drive in this vehicle must be for the driver.
Our examination of this 280,000-kilometre vehicle revealed four completely dead, original-to-the-vehicle struts and shocks, separated control-arm bushings, one nearly bald tire and three very used tires.
I know what you’re thinking. How can any licensed repair shop take this gentleman’s hard-earned money, hand him his keys and call it fixed? Isn’t it dishonest?
Sadly, I know the reason. If they had told him the complete picture, the owner would have likely declined any and all of the repairs. No customer wants to spend large amounts of money on their vehicle. In fact, they usually declare up front that they hope their vehicle can be repaired at minimal cost.
Shops that operate in this manner do so because they theorize that they are doing their customer a favour by keeping them on the road within their declared budget. Many auto-repair shops believe it’s better to at least keep the wheels from falling off, especially if the alternative is that their customer will otherwise just drive away and keep going without performing any repairs whatsoever.
I personally believe that people need the whole picture and to make informed decisions, even if those decisions are tough ones. But I know that while many customers appreciate the openness, others will take my comprehensive list of recommended repairs to the cheaper shop where they get the wheels-falling-off-only special without truly understanding why their vehicle still drives like a tank after the repair.
If your recently repaired vehicle still doesn’t drive like it used to when it was new, maybe you should take it to one of those more expensive shops near you for a second opinion.
Your automotive questions, answered
Hi Lou,
My car is a 2013 Mercedes 350 ML diesel. I began having trouble in January with the engine light coming on. I’ve had it in four times. Twice they said it needed to be run at a high speed to clear carbon, but it had just been on a four-hour highway trip at 120 km/h each time. Once they replaced sensors, which were to cost $2,600, but we got a half-price deal. It came on again a day later. With 181,000 km on the car, I feel it’s going to totally break down, possibly on one of our frequent trips.
Help!
Nancy S
Since you have been told to take the vehicle for a good highway run, I am going to assume that your issue is in regard to the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and its regeneration cycle. The DPF collects small soot particles and stores them within. Regeneration occurs approximately every 400 or 500 kilometres or when elevated soot loads are detected, effectively burning off the soot. A regeneration-commencement requirement is driving at a steady highway speed for 30 to 45 minutes, which allows the temperature to rise within the DPF. Elevated internal DPF temperatures are necessary for successful regeneration to occur. Raw fuel may also be injected directly into the DPF to further elevate the temperatures.
This is a complicated system with soot-particulate sensors, exhaust-temperature sensors, differential sensors and various control modules. Since your malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) came on the day after the sensors were replaced, I am going to suggest that the problem wasn’t just a sensor. It is possible that it is the DPF itself that is aging or failing and the automatic built-in regeneration process is no longer sufficient to get the job done.
DPF-cleaning services can restore the DPF and are readily available in the trucking industry and are slowly moving into the passenger-car industry. The DPF on your vehicle is obnoxiously expensive, so perform an online search for a local business that offers these DPF-cleaning services, potentially saving you many thousands.
Hello,
I have a White Pearl 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring. Unfortunately, the door on the driver side has been key scratched (not too deeply). Will it corrode and rust over time if not fixed?
Thank you.
James C, Toronto
Customers regularly call and ask me for the phone number of my preferred Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) door-ding service that I use. Before I do that, I always ask them to text or e-mail me a picture of their dent. Half the time, the dent is huge and the paint is damaged and/or missing, which requires me to give them the phone number of our body shop instead of the PDR specialist.
Therefore, I must ask what “not too deeply” means to you. If you can see exposed bare metal, then it will most definitely present rust issues for you if left unattended.
Your local Honda dealer will sell a colour-matched paint pen that should do the job for minor scratch and scuff touch-ups that are not through to the bare metal. However, some people will try to use a touch-up pen for every repair, both major and minor, quite often with little success. We all have differing criteria for what we label as successful, so if you are in doubt about your touch-up skills, then it’s better left to a professional repair shop or handy neighbour.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
