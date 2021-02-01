Ford vehicles will use Android’s operating system as part of a new six-year deal with Google

Open this photo in gallery A Ford Mustang on display at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on Sept. 26, 2020. NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Ford Motor Co. and Google announced a six-year partnership that will put Android’s automotive operating system in millions of Ford and Lincoln vehicles beginning in 2023.

Drivers can expect to have Google’s voice assistant and Google Maps built in to vehicles, as well as access to in-car apps from the Google Play store and over-the-air updates for vehicle software.

As part of the deal, Google will be the “preferred cloud provider” for Ford, which will be able to leverage the tech giant’s expertise in data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The two companies are also establishing a joint group, called Team Upshift, to collaborate on personalized consumer experiences and data-driven business opportunities.

The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

This partnership is the latest in long series of shifting alliances between automotive and tech companies in the race to create connected and automated vehicles, and take advantage of the new business opportunities such technologies opens up.

For example, David McClelland, Ford’s vice president of strategy and partnerships, said the company could use Google’s machine learning to give customers new, tailored ownership offers based on their connected vehicle data.

In other words, Ford could use your driving habits and the way you interact with your car to sell you new products more effectively.

“Because you understand the consumer and the driver better, you can offer them great experiences as they shop or explore for a car, as they work with the dealer on an ongoing basis after they bought the car,” said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer of Google Cloud.

Asked whether driver data would be shared with third parties and advertisers, Kurian said, “no.”

Ford’s new deal with Google is a rejection of Microsoft, a long-time Ford partner, which collaborated on the Sync infotainment system currently used in Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

“We still see Sync as a strong differentiator,” McClelland said. “Customers, yes, will continue to use [Sync] until we transition to the Google automotive services solution in calendar year 2023.”

Other automakers, including Volvo and General Motors, are already using Google’s Android Automotive OS. The all-electric Polestar 2, which is on the road now, was the first vehicle to have Android’s well-received operative system built-in. But, Ford’s implementation will be different, McClelland said.

“We’ll be using the same Android platform, and we will be working with Google, but the experiences that we produce will be uniquely Ford and Lincoln,” he explained.

Drivers will still be able to use Apple CarPlay or Amazon’s Alexa voice-assistant in their vehicles if they so choose, McClelland confirmed.

