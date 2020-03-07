From a mechanic’s viewpoint, should I get a European car or an American car?

Hi, how would you compare the new Lincoln Corsair to the Porsche Macan? Any guidance about which to lease? Thanks. – Ken J.

Asking Lou from All About Imports a domestic versus import question is not really fair to the domestic manufacturer, but I’ll try to be impartial.

First, while these two vehicles may compete in the same size class, they are not in the same price range. Given the number of reviews online for both these vehicles, it would be redundant for me to rehash that readily available information. That being said, and given my admiration of the way upscale European vehicles stay firmly planted on the road, I can say this: My own simpleton analysis of German engineering boils down to this statement that I use regularly to explain to my customers why their high-end European luxury car costs so much to repair.

It goes something like this: “German/European engineering is defined as making something 1000 per cent more complicated in order to make it 10 per cent more efficient.” Your reward is a driving experience like no other, your punishment is that you have to pay us auto technicians dearly to fix them. Fortunately, since you are leasing, you likely won’t have to worry about those expensive repairs.

If you don’t care about the driving journey and a vehicle is just to get you from point A to B, then stick with the Lincoln. If money considerations are not an issue and you actually enjoy driving, then the answer to me is easy. Porsche all the way.

I hit a deer with my 2006 Denali and the insurance is writing it off. They said it has $10,000 worth of damage and I don’t agree. I am not sure what my options are, and they are not being very helpful. It runs perfectly fine and it seems as though it’s just the cosmetic part of it, so am I allowed to keep and drive it? I don’t care what it looks like. Am I able to fix the front lights and bill them? I am in Brandon, Man. – Krystal

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) does indeed have a buy-back program. Once the appraiser assesses the settlement value, a salvage dollar value is also determined. The salvage value is what a scrap yard would pay MPI for the vehicle in its now damaged condition. The settlement funds that you would receive would be minus the salvage value if you decided to keep it.

From there, repairing it would be up to you, which might be simple or a nightmare, depending on how the written-off vehicle has been branded. If your vehicle has been branded as “salvageable,” then it can be made roadworthy again. However, it may have structural or hidden damage that will have to be repaired in order for it to pass the necessary roadworthiness inspections. If it has been branded as “irreparable” then it can never be put back on the road.

I doubt an impact with a deer would cause structural damage, but unless you have a close contact in the body repair business that can advise you, I would probably let it go.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

