 Skip to main content

Technology

Register
AdChoices
Lou's Garage

How can I keep my aging Toyota hatchback on the road?

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

I drive a 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback with 170K kilometres. It’s a great vehicle, and I have no desire for something new. I’ve kept up with the major repairs (it has updated brakes and a new clutch and muffler). It is getting a little loud (I think I need to remove the heat shield), and I’d like to take it to a mechanic for a non-specific once-over. What do you think needs to be tweaked or replaced in the near future so that I can keep this lovely car on the road for years to come? – Lori R

If you are following the Toyota maintenance schedule, your next milestone service will arrive at 192,000 kilometres. That service will include changing the spark plugs, inspecting the engine valve clearance, oil and all filter replacement and inspecting a whole host of other items. You should also go into this service knowing when all your fluids were last replaced. This information will help the inspecting mechanic determine what fluids need to be replaced at that time. Other than that, your vehicle is approaching what I refer to as the as-it-breaks stage of its life. A good thorough inspection can catch most items, but not everything. Given the age of the vehicle, expecting and being prepared for the occasional unscheduled breakdown would be smart. Having a roadside assistance package for this vehicle is a wise investment, in my humble opinion.

1. How do I know which pressure gauge to trust? I have several, including pen-style, round dials and gauges built into manual and electric pumps, and they don’t agree at all. In fact, for the same tire the highest and lowest differ by about 8 PSI.

Story continues below advertisement

2. Owners’ manuals always give the recommended pressure for a “cold” tire. Often the instructions will say to add 2 PSI if the car has just been driven any distance. But they don’t mention weather. Surely the temperature difference between a tire parked in the dead of winter and one in direct sunlight in July is much greater than the difference between parked and just driven. How should one correct for ambient temperature when deciding what pressure to use? Thanks. – Michael B., Toronto

I think we can assume that the tire-pressure gauge attached to the service-station air-fill machine is going to be the least accurate. Other than that, you get what you pay for. A better-quality gauge is surely going to produce more reliable results. I’m sorry, but I’m not exactly sure what you are asking in Question 2. However, for every 1 degree Celsius of temperature variance, tire pressure changes a corresponding .19 PSI. So, if you have been adjusting your tire pressure throughout the year, ambient temperature correction is a relatively minor factor. Just set you tire pressures when cold to the spec on your door jamb. Be rest assured that over the course of your days journeys it is not going to change enough to worry about.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies