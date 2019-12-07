 Skip to main content

Technology

Lou's Garage

How do I fix my car’s many electrical problems?

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
I have a ’98 Mazda B2500 (ranger). My check-engine light came on and the code was 25, which is the cam-position sensor. I replaced the sensor and reset the check engine light and it stayed off for almost 50 kilometres, but came back on after our first stop. I checked the wiring from the harness to the sensor and all was good. The light originally came on after I lightly steamed cleaned the top of the motor – I was wondering if that turned the “check engine” light on? Any advice would be appreciated. – Casey M

I’m going back quite a few years, but I don’t recognize a code 25 as being valid. A camshaft position sensor code for that year and model should be P0340 when scanned with a proper scan tool. Assuming that you do indeed have a P0340, replacing the sensor would be a good start. However, since the code is returning, this means you have faulty wiring or an actual mechanical timing issue. This sensor in question produces an AC signal averaging approximately 2.5 volts AC. To me, checking the wiring actually means taking a measurement at the sensor and then then going to the vehicle’s Engine Control Module (ECU), finding the appropriate pins and re-measuring looking for the same readings as what is at the sensor. Since the problem started after you cleaned the top off the motor, the most likely answer is that there is now an electrical short somewhere in the harness between the sensor and the ECU.

I have a 2003 Ford Expedition. The only electrical parts working are the front driver side, sunroof and rear right window. The air coming from the air vents is cool, even when coolant levels are good. What could be the electrical and coolant issue? Also, when applying the gas pedal at 60 kilometres an hour, it pushes into overdrive mode, like it’s changing gears, struggling up hill. Any ideas? Thank you. – Ann

Ann, I have no idea where to start with this or any solid advice on how to fix your vehicle. At this point, all I can offer is advice as to when to call it quits. Before I spent a penny on your electrical issues, I would take this vehicle in to a local shop and have them perform a general mechanical inspection. Most vehicles of this age have little financial value, the only value they have is giving their owner the option of putting off a newer car purchase decision for a bit longer. When a repair far exceeds the value of the vehicle, all you are buying is time, nothing more. I suspect that given the age of the vehicle and your list of issues that the scrap yard might be your best option, but take it in first for that inspection to help you make that decision.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

