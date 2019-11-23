How long should one wait before changing battery in 2015 Nissan Leaf?

The battery in my 2015 Nissan Leaf is four years and 100,000 kilometres old. The Leaf is an electric vehicle so the battery never has to crank an engine. However, it probably does some deep cycling. I have my battery tested every six months as part of my routine service. Will they definitely find a problem with the battery before it fails? Or should I just buy a new one? What type of battery do you recommend?
Michael D
The Nissan warranty literature I found for your 2015 Nissan Leaf’s states the battery is warrantied for eight years or 160,000 km. By my calculations, you will reach the mileage limitations in a little more than two years, well before the eight-year warranty ages out. You are in the hands of your Nissan dealer up until that point. As far as I understand it, they will perform any warranty battery service replacing individual dead cells only, as needed.
Expected battery life for the Nissan Leaf is a popular discussion point for owners as they seem to have wildly differing results. Add to that, until recently, Nissan had no real complete battery replacement/refurbishment program in place. This damaged the resale value of early Leafs as potential second-hand owners had no idea of what they were buying.
Given the cost of complete battery replacement, I would not be spending any of my own money until it was absolutely necessary. Also keep in mind that more options will become available and costs will typically go down as more affected units come in for battery replacement.
I brought my 2006 Elantra in for repairs in Montreal. They changed my brake pads and the cylinders. I drove to Toronto the next day where I found out halfway through, I had no brakes. When I stopped and checked the brake fluid, the tank was empty. I filled it and kept going. By the time I reached Toronto, I faced the same thing and noticed a fluid leak at rear right tire. The way back to Montreal was hell. I did not dare driving past 90-100 kilometres an hour and was stopping every 100-150 km to check my brake fluid. I brought it back to them and they fixed a leaking brake line. The leaking beside my tires has stopped, however now there’s leaking from somewhere in the middle of my car and if I send it to the same place, I’m afraid they would break something else.
Please advise.
Elizabeth M
First off, you should have never driven that car any distance with brakes in that condition. It’s not my intent to scold, but that was careless, endangering yourself and your fellow motorists. You should have had it towed to the nearest repair shop, had it assessed by them and then called the original facility demanding that they foot the bill.
As to your leak in the centre of your car, it sounds like the steel brake lines that run the length of the vehicle are corroded and leaking. Have another local facility look at and replace them immediately before you lose your brakes again.
