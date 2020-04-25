How much should my Passat draw on its battery when parked?

I have a VW Passat here in England, which I would guess never really gets fully charged due to low mileage. The battery voltage on no load is about 12.2, which is definitely at the bottom end of the charge state (25 per cent). My question is how much current would you expect a car to take from the battery when it is parked and the engine not running? My Passat takes about 40 milliamps. 0.04 amperes for 168 hours (1 week) is 6.7 ampere hours, so my 25-per-cent charged battery with only 15 ampere hours to go at would be completely drained in a couple of weeks. This always happens when we are away on holiday.

With kind regards, Chris W.

Gone are the days when vehicles came with wind-up windows and eight-track decks, and an optional built-in clock was considered a luxury item. Now our vehicles are laden with electronics that have significant Keep Alive Memory (KAM) draw on a static battery.

A 40-milliamp parasitic draw is within normal operation parameters for most contemporary cars, and, in fact, many late-model vehicles seem to draw double that amount. Both your math and the time it takes for the battery to deplete seem reasonable, given your limited yearly mileage. Batteries that consistently drop below 12.4 volts will sulfate prematurely and suffer a shortened lifespan. At this point, you need to consider making a small investment in a battery maintainer to keep yours from going flat.

We drive a 2015 RAV4 Limited. A couple of months ago, at 57,000 kms, we had to replace the rear shocks and brakes all around. The vehicle has been dealer-maintained and lightly used, as evidenced by the low kms. We have driven Toyotas forever without any problems. Now thinking of replacing the RAV4 with a 2020 Hybrid but questioning Toyota quality, as many people have complained about the 2019 RAV4s.

Steven R, Kingston, Ont.

While it is not unheard of for a brake job to be required at that mileage, the rear shocks seem early. I doubt that you went in for service suspecting that your rear shocks needed attention. I imagine that the technician noticed a leak from one shock and then recommended replacement of the rear pair. Given that the vehicle is over three years old and out of warranty, that repair bill must have come as a costly surprise.

Is this a question of Toyota quality, or was the dealer technician a little overzealous in their replacement recommendations? Who knows at this point? What I do know is that quality difference between vehicles from 30 years ago and today is noticeable, but between 2015 and 2020 is negligible. I would not be basing my decision to purchase a new vehicle on this incident, as it feels isolated to me.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

