I can smell fuel in the cabin of my Eclipse Cross when I start it. What should I do?

Lou, I have a 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that from new had the smell of fuel in the cabin on startup; on reporting it to the dealer, they said there was no problem. My next-door neighbour has the same car, and I asked if he had any issues with his, and he said he smelled fuel on startup. I called Mitsubishi Canada, who said they had only two reports of this, yet every owner I stopped with the same car said there was a problem with fuel smell in the cabin.

Insisting that Mitsubishi do something, they sent an engineer from Japan to inspect it at Barrie Mitsubishi, who without my knowledge or permission installed insulation to stop the smell. Mitsubishi will not say if the found and capped the leak, so we have been avoiding using the car for several months now. Mitsubishi Canada says they consider the problem solved but still will not confirm the leak was found or fixed. Any help would be welcome.

Glenn B.

I found a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) from Mitsubishi Motors TSB-19-17-001 dated December, 2019. Perform an online search for this specific TSB and print it off and check it against your VIN. This TSB describes your symptoms and details the fix, with instructions for the dealer technician. It outlines the replacement of a breather hose, vacuum pipe and hose assembly. While this TSB originates from the U.S., it should be sufficient for you to revisit your dealer with this document and have them investigate this issue further. I am hopeful that this repair will give you the satisfaction you need in order to start enjoying your vehicle again.

When should I change the engine coolant in my 2009 Lincoln MKX with 107,000 km? The maintenance schedule says to change the coolant at 160,000 km. The dealer says I should consider changing it soon because I am past the 10-year mark. What are the consequences of procrastinating? I am hoping to keep this car another 6-10 years.

Regards, Bob M

As per Ford, “early build vehicle (built before January 19, 2009) cooling systems are filled with Motorcraft® Premium Gold Engine Coolant. Late build vehicle (built on or after January 19, 2009) cooling systems are filled with Motorcraft Specialty Green Engine Coolant.”

Fluids can be really confusing to many. Once upon a time, coolant only came in one flavour, namely the green stuff. Today’s contemporary car sees most manufacturers with their own specific coolant types and replacement intervals. Accordingly, my technicians spend a surprising amount of time looking up fluid types and capacities to ensure we are filling with the right products. There are generic, universal fluids, but I tend to shy away from those in favour of an exact-match product.

Regardless of what type is actually in your MKX, 10 years is well past my comfort zone for coolant replacement. The consequences: All coolants become more acidic as they age and lose their rust-inhibiting additives. This ultimately means that corrosion is occurring within your cooling system, affecting components such as your water pump and thermostat, to name a couple. Regardless of your vehicle’s kilometers, it’s time to change your coolant, Bob.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

