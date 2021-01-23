 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Technology

Register
AdChoices
Lou's Garage

It’s been a tough financial year for auto shops in Canada

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Preparing fiscal year-end documents for my accountant provides me (and all businesses) with the opportunity to step back and look at the financials on a year-over-year basis. This year, however, I suspect that we will all be spending extra time analyzing the economic carnage that was 2020. I’ve observed many friends’ businesses deemed non-essential. It is evident that they have written off the whole year and are simply waiting to see if there is going to be anything for them to return to.

My heart goes out to all who have lost a loved one, suffered alone, or had their dreams and endeavours fail this last year.

That being said, here is my own micro-analysis year-in-review – automotive edition.

Story continues below advertisement

Having less vehicles on the road has resulted in fewer car accidents and less air pollution. A report by Hellosafe.ca shows a 32.9-per-cent fall in car-related claims across Canada. It would appear insurance companies in general are having an easier year.

As a result, body shops are doing fewer collision repairs, and less maintenance and repair dollars are being spent in shops such as mine.

I spoke with Frank Robert Sottile, owner of Carstar Brampton Collision Center in Brampton, Ont., about his own business observations last year. He confirmed that collision repairs were down 80 per cent. His main focus at this point is to mitigate the losses being incurred in any way he can. Body shops typically see a mix of insurance-company-paid repairs and customer-funded body and paint jobs. It’s obvious that both have been hit hard.

Joe Sforza owns the Active Green and Ross location across the street from my shop. Joe and I are not competitors though, and we work together to support each other and have become quite good friends over the years. He reports a 17.25-per-cent overall reduction in revenue, with winter-tire sales bearing the biggest brunt. For me, March, April and June resulted in a 60-per-cent reduction, but things levelled off as the year progressed, resulting in an overall drop of 19 per cent. Speaking with Frank gave me a new perspective. Joe and I have gotten off easy.

The pandemic has provided a series of valuable lessons, with business cost-cutting being the biggest. Twenty-five years in operation yields expenses that sneak up on you over time. I never knew I had so much trimmable fat.

Once again, we here in Ontario are under a stay-at-home order, and despite the surprising amount of traffic on the road, I can feel everything slowing down again like it did last year. It would appear that I will soon have more time to work on my Ferrari project car.

Hopefully everyone will work together, and we can put this behind us and move on to a summer with things returning to something resembling normal. Stay safe and healthy.

Story continues below advertisement

Your automotive questions, answered

I am considering the purchase of a ’64 Mercury M100. The engine has been replaced with a 4.6 (2007) Interceptor Ford engine. Seller says that a catalytic converter is not required. I think that he is wrong, arguing that a ’64 doesn’t require emission-testing. I am under the impression that if the engine was originally fitted with a catalytic converter, it is required regardless of the installation.

Regards,

Stephen K

Emission programs are provincially regulated. Here in Ontario, we no longer have a light-duty emission test, but there are still some rules that apply across the country. Namely, whatever emission-control equipment that came originally installed by the manufacturer must still be present and functional. Using Ontario again as my example, this M100 pickup truck would not have been required to participate in the emission-test program due to its age, even when the program was still active. Regardless, classic-car owners are still subject to roadside inspections by the Vehicle Emissions Enforcement Unit (VEEU). Rumour has it that pre-pandemic, the VEEU had been known to appear at local car shows from time to time to inspect and ticket hot-rod and classic-car owners for pollution-control-equipment violations.

But in your case, I believe the whole discussion is a moot point as I don’t think that the vehicle in question came with any catalytic converters. Information is scarce for anything of this age, but even if I am wrong and the vehicle did actually come with catalytic converter(s), a universal catalytic convertor could easily be installed by your local muffler shop to make it compliant.

Lou,

Story continues below advertisement

Not sure if you would have an opinion or advice on this, but here goes. I recently went to trade my car, a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes Benz I bought in January, 2016. I knew the car had been in an accident prior to my purchase, which was disclosed as required by the dealer vendor. However, when I tried to trade it in, the dealership provided a CarFax report that showed a second accident three months prior to my purchase and said it impacted the current value. When I went back to the original dealer, they acknowledged the second accident and sent me the report they had dated December, 2015. However, they did not disclose it because the repair cost was not yet finalized. The current report showed it was about $10,000, well over the required disclosure value of $3,000. I would not have purchased the car if I had known it had been in a front and rear accident. Even Mercedes-Benz’s own promotional materials say they will disclose all of the history of a certified vehicle. The dealer did not and appeared to be relying on what they think is a loophole. I filed a complaint with OMVIC, but they only mediate if the dealer is willing. The dealer sold the dealership in 2018. It seems my only recourse now is to sue the former owners and sales manager of the dealership if I can find them. I believe there is a fund if I am not able to recover from the former dealer. The whole affair soured me on the car, and I traded it last month at what I believe was a reduced value.

Regards, Fred

I believe hiring a lawyer will be your only avenue at this point. However, I don’t think they can realistically offer a solution that doesn’t cost you more in legal fees than your loss. Obviously, I cannot offer any legal advice, but the problem, as I see it, is that if the dealer supplied you with current accident information at your purchase point, satisfying their legal requirement to provide adequate disclosure. If it was an aged document, then obviously you would have a cause, assuming you could actually find a party to legally pursue. The dealer was morally negligent by not disclosing the second accident, even though they didn’t have the dollar totals of the additional claim. But were they legally negligent?

My initial thought when I read your question was that a $10,000 accident, while significant on cheaper-model cars would be deemed as an average repair bill for even a minor- to mid-level hit on a Mercedes-Benz. I doubt it would affect the trade-in value as much as you think.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies