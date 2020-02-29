My dealership says my replacement parts are delayed. Is it a ploy to get me to buy a new vehicle?

My airbags exploded on my Jeep Patriot while I was driving in August. I had been told that they might “deploy,” but not with full force, but the controller module was back ordered, and would not be in for a few weeks. So, it is now September, and my Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep dealership says that the module “should” be in by the end of September. I wonder, is the unavailability of replacement parts a ploy to get us to buy new? I still refuse to buy a new car – my old one is great, other than the airbag issue. – Eleanor A.
There are a few elements to this question that are missing and concerning. Were you involved in an accident, and are you still driving the vehicle with a Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) airbag warning light illuminated on your dash? There are so many safeguards built into the SRS system, that the odds of your airbags deploying on their own is incredibly rare. Assuming you were in a collision, I have to wonder why your insurance company is not supplying you with a rental car while you wait for parts. Be rest assured though, that they are not stalling to get to buy you a new car.
Also, I’ve never comfortable driving or being a passenger in vehicle equipped with airbags, but has a SRS failure warning light illuminated. Will the SRS airbags work, or fail and not deploy during a collision? Really, why take any chances when you don’t have to? I would be parking it for the time being.
Lou, I just read your article regarding the fuel-in-oil issue with the 2018 Honda CRV. My 2016 Tucson with 20,000 kilometres and the 1.6-litre turbo engine has a similar problem. So far, Hyundai has not been able to fix the issue, even after software updates and a replacement of the entire module. I noted in the article that driving short trips could be an issue. What is a person to do if he is only driving short daily commutes to work? Our dealer mentioned putting more kilometres on the vehicle could fix the issue. – Murray D and Regina S.K.
During my research for this question, I found a few similar complaints from other Tucson owners, but nothing significant like that of the Honda that you are comparing to. I believe your problem has to do with the northern climate that you live in and your short daily commute. Auto manufacturers are downsizing engine displacement and using turbochargers to make up for lost power. This is a result of the never-ending quest to improve fuel efficiency. Low-speed preignition (LSPI) is an event that occurs mostly in these turbocharged, direct-injection engines causing intermittent engine knocking noises under load. Manufacturers are experimenting with oil additives and varying the fuel-enrichment processes to combat LSPI. Unfortunately, this means your Tucson may have a factory programming that sees more fuel being added at low speeds. The short-term answer is to try to get your vehicle to operating temperature and try to keep it there longer whenever possible. Unfortunately, you are going to have to depend on the guidance from Hyundai on this one.
