My relatively new WRX has spent most of the last four months at the dealership over a check-engine light issue. What should I do?

I own a 2017 Subaru WRX, which has approximately 39,000 km. It has been at the dealership for a Check Engine Light (CEL) misfiring for 96 days out of the last 116. The service department of the dealership has done, with Subaru Canada’s direction, two carbon cleans, a Terraclean, disassembled the engine to inspect and do a carbon clean, cleaned all valves, cylinder head and ports, tumble generator valves and intake assembly. Replaced all valve seals. The EGR assembly was replaced on June 24th without any improvement. We have called Subaru Canada and asked for compensation, to no avail. We are in the process of obtaining information to submit a case with the CAMVAP (Canadian Motor Vehicle Arbitration Plan). I was wondering if, with your expertise, you have had issues with carbon buildup with a WRX?

Elaine M, Ottawa

I am familiar with carbon built-up engines – your Subaru being one of them – and that familiarity leaves me with doubt that you are dealing with a carbon-related issue. As far as I am concerned, dissembling the engine to manually check and clean all potential trouble spots would essentially eliminate any carbon-related misfires for an extended period. The fact that you are having these issues at such a low mileage and that the CEL reappeared after the engine’s disassembly, suggests to me that the problem is elsewhere. Your extensive repair list also leads me to believe that neither Subaru Canada nor the dealer has any clear path to a solution. I am hopeful for you that Subaru Canada has been footing the bill on all these costly repairs. Stick with CAMVAP, as that seems like your strongest option right now, but perhaps widen the scope of your case to include all potential misfire sources.

Hi Lou,

I really enjoy your articles. I have a 2010 Mazda 5 with 270,000 km on it. My problem is an intermittent blinking SRS airbag light. It blinks a few times then stops. It blinks for days then stops for weeks or months. Mostly it blinks 42 times, but sometimes it is 43 or 32. I’m hesitant to spend a fortune trying to fix this on a car of my Mazda’s age. Any advice would be appreciated.

Thanks,

Dave R, Muskoka

I would need the related codes as displayed by a diagnostic scan tool to be sure, but I can discern a bit of information from the codes displayed by counting the blinks as you have done. Codes 42 and 43 translate into a faulty front-driver’s-side crash sensor. Code 32 does not seem to be valid. This sort of repair is best left to a professional or, in the very least, a very well-informed DIYer. The sensor in question is located in the front bumper area and is likely moisture damaged. If it is just a sensor problem, I don’t imagine the cost will be that scary. The clock spring, which is the part in behind the steering wheel, is actually the more common repair.

To be clear, when any vehicle, regardless of manufacturer, has a Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) light that is on, solid or flashing, this indicates that the SRS is in fault mode and the air bags may not deploy in the event of a collision.

What’s on my radar

Open this photo in gallery Lou Trottier's old Volkswagen-based Puma, the platform for his first EV-conversion project. Lou Trottier/The Globe and Mail

Call it futureproofing, or perhaps simply trying to keep up with the times, but the time to convert my first fossil-fuel-powered car to all-electric has arrived. This decision was influenced by reader feedback here and my own community of customers and friends who seem to have an ever-growing thirst for electric-vehicle information. It is my belief that there is a developing market in this field.

That being said, my unhurried research phase took a couple of years. I began by looking to California-based companies that specialize in electric-vehicle (EV) conversions for inspiration.

Californians enjoy near-perfect weather year-round, with plenty of winding roads to boot. These two factors mean that their car culture is second to none, and they enjoy an abundance of forward-thinking custom-car shops.

I started out looking in the direction of vintage air-cooled Volkswagens, which have achieved an almost cult-level status in the EV-conversion community. Their mechanical simplicity has made them obvious candidates for many conversion projects.

Open this photo in gallery After the chassis is completed, a battery box will be built and an electric motor installed. Lou Trottier/The Globe and Mail

I eventually settled on a Puma, which is not quite a vintage Volkswagen, though it is a close cousin. My initial choice, a 60′s split-window VW bus, had skyrocketed in value over the last several years leaving very few suitable, affordable donors. Puma was a Brazil-based sport-car company that built fibreglass-bodied cars using a running gear and chassis sourced directly from Volkswagen. The original Puma factory struggled with floods and fires, causing production to dwindle from 400 to 100 units per month. By 1986, it was all over, leaving this small-volume manufacturer to fade into obscurity. The upside is that easy-to-restore candidates are plentiful as they have yet to experience a dramatic increase in value. A decision was made to buy two cars from one owner; an unfinished project car and a second parts car arrived at my garage in late 2019 from Nova Scotia.

Mechanical staff is now close to finishing the initial restoration of the floor pan and chassis. Preparation is underway to confirm proper alignment of the floor pan to the body, which will lead to the next step, which is to restore and renew the suspension and running gear. Once we have a complete, usable rolling chassis, we will move on to designing and building a suitable battery box. While this is happening, I am steadily working away at sourcing batteries, electronics and an electric motor.

More details here as they develop.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

