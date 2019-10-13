New options available to help successfully wrestle with that flashing nuisance TPMS light

Hi, Lou. We have a follow-up question from your Jan 13 article, re: TPMS sensors. Like the original letter writer, we are driving through the winter with our TPMS warning light activated. I agree with your answer, in which you state additional sensors are easy to source and relatively inexpensive. However, it’s that programming of the car’s computer where we are stuck. In our case, we need to reprogram a 2015 Toyota Highlander. Ideally, any device we purchase would also be able to reprogram future vehicles. Do you have any recommendations for reprogramming options? – Jen and Mike H
Each Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensor has a unique ID number that needs to be written into your vehicle’s Body Control Module (BCM). The reason for this is to prevent the TPMS sensors from any car sitting beside you at a traffic light from being accidentally read by your car’s module. Changing over to your winters typically results in rewriting the sensor ID’s twice a year which is an unwelcome, additional cost. Currently, there are options available that weren’t a few years ago. Aftermarket sensors now exist that clone the sensor IDs from the original sensors. The BCM now reads the same sensor ID, which makes seasonal TPMS rewriting unnecessary. Your local tire retailer should be able to easily source, install and clone a new set of sensors for you.
Lou, I have a hard time believing you are satisfied with Honda’s so-called repair of the 1.5 turbo engines. I own a V-6 Honda and if my oil level was rising, I would not be satisfied with changing my driving habits or changing my oil more frequently. I believe that they have some serious issues with these engines, and I would not recommend anyone buy one. Normally I am a huge Honda fan, but not for this engine. – Tom D
Thanks for reading, Tom. I have re-read my words and at no point did I say that I was satisfied with Honda’s software repair of the newest generation CRV. My exact words were “time will tell if their software fix, was enough of a fix." I think it’s safe to say that nothing is built like it used to be, regardless of the industry. The days of products being overbuilt for the sake of longevity are marred by the need to cut costs. To add to that, in the automotive industry, the constant requirement to meet government-mandated fuel-economy ratings means engineers need to design their products in a fashion that satisfies these needs first. All manufacturers have experienced missteps. The Honda CRV is still very high up on my recommended list. Yes, the current oil-level rising problem is a significant issue, but all manufacturers try and solve their problems in the cheapest manner possible before issuing massive, costly product updates and recalls. That’s not going to change any time soon.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
