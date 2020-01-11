One of the brakes on my CR-V is wearing too quickly. What should I do?

I have a 2015 Honda CR-V. I’m very happy with it, but the left rear brake is wearing prematurely. 48,000 kilometres, and I need to do it again. I believe the caliper is the problem and I think many other people have the same problem with several years of CR-V. Honda is not acknowledging the problem and says it’s the way I drive. I’m 67 and haven’t changed driving habits in 50 years until, coincidentally, I bought a Honda. Any thoughts? I do the brakes in my driveway with a retired licensed mechanic helping. – Dave B
I am confident in saying that your driving style is not the issue. However, the fact that you are doing your brakes in the driveway is the stumbling block, in my honest opinion. You have to remember you are not dealing with a manufacturer at this point, but just the opinion of a couple of dealer staff members with varying experience and attitude. I’m pretty sure that they are assuming that you and your buddy mucked up the last brake job and saying it was your driving habits is easier than questioning your mechanical skills. The best thing I can suggest is to let the dealer do the next brake job. Yes, it will cost you more, but if they wear out prematurely again, you get to have an I-told-you-so moment. If they don’t, then that confirms something went wrong in the driveway. Just make sure that your concerns are documented on their brake job invoice so you can hold them accountable.
I have a dilemma with my 2006 Prius that I just bought. You see, the car has been converted to a plug-in electric vehicle, and the company that converted it is no longer in business. The car spent a week at the Toyota Dealership, which could not be much help. I am unable to register the car in the state of California owing to this conversion and owing to the state smog computer not reading this car at all. Please help. – Farris H, Santa Barbara, Calif.
That’s quite the pickle you are in, Farris. I am not familiar with California law, but even so, I believe your options are extremely limited. As I see it you have two options. First, you can sell the car to someone from another state that doesn’t have the same stringent smog regulations as California. Second, you can find a local shop that specializes in hybrids and have them take a look at it, with the intent of providing you an estimate to convert back to original. Neither option is ideal, as I’m sure you will take a significant loss in either case, but what choice do you have? The dealer will not want to touch anything that has been modified, and getting it out of there is Step 1. Sorry I can’t offer more. Good luck.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
