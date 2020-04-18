Solving two problems with an otherwise great Volvo V60

I have a 2015 Volvo V60 T6 Platinum model, which has been a great choice except for two annoying situations. At my current advanced age and with shoulder problems, I am finding it a bit difficult to lift the tailgate to the point where the struts take over. I’m wondering if there are other struts available or if you have any suggestions to overcome this difficulty. The second matter is a rotational noise. My local service garage has suggested it is caused by tire wear. However, I am not entirely convinced and am wondering if it might have something to do with disc-brake covers contacting the rotors or some other reason. Your always sage advice would be appreciated. Thanks.

Ken

In researching your first question, I did actually find a company that has a retrofit universal power-lift kit available. Check out Autoease.com. I’m sure your garage is capable of installing this kit easily to alleviate some of that shoulder discomfort for you.

Story continues below advertisement

Regarding your second question – noises caused by tire wear and those from the brakes are completely different and rarely confused by an experienced technician. If you have driven with your technician in the car with you at the same time and identified the noise you are concerned about, I see no reason to look any further for an alternative source. My actual question for your garage would be to identify why your tires are wearing oddly in the first place, thus causing the tire noise.

Hi Lou. My 2017 XC60 refused to start, albeit that the low-fuel warning showed 65 kilometres to empty while in my level driveway. Out of gas. That struck me as an unacceptable and dangerous margin of error – imagine the car running out of gas on the highway. Volvo Canada recommends a diagnostic check at a dealership. The dealership tells me this is a known problem that a diagnostic check won’t solve, telling me one Volvo owner had his vehicle run out of gas while displaying 90 kilometres to empty and that they have already informed Volvo Canada of the issue. I can err on the side of caution and fill up with more margin left, but I feel like I’m caught in a game of monkey in the middle. If there is no fix, then this seems an serious design flaw in Volvos that warrants a recall. Thoughts? Thank you.

Lari M, Victoria, B.C.

Yes, that definitely is something to be concerned about, but this sounds like something that will eventually be fixed with a software modification. It does take a while for all auto manufacturers to identify problem areas and develop the appropriate fixes. Stay on your dealer and place a call to Volvo Canada so they know you are not going away. Unfortunately, there is not much more that you can do other than wait. In the meantime, continue being cautious with your fuel level.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.