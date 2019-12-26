The best deals for every type of car buyer

A polarizing federal election, the threat of Wexit, the unpredictable real estate market and, of course, shockwaves from yo-yoing U.S. trade policies were some of the most notable political and economic factors affecting Canada in 2019. The auto sector can be especially susceptible to these fluctuations and, in line with expectations, new vehicle sales have experienced a 3.5-per-cent decline year-over-year.

However, it has been a remarkable year for SUVs. The SUV category continues to command the greatest appeal and has experienced overall sales growth despite a decline in virtually every other segment. The explosion of choice in SUVs available in the market today is greatly responsible for their uptake in recent years.

That isn’t to say that other vehicle types are unpopular. Pickup trucks made by Ford and Ram have consistently been ranked as the country’s best-selling vehicles, with Chevrolet and GMC trucks not far behind. Chrysler has brought the minivan into the twenty-first century by including features beyond the basic utilities that made the Dodge Grand Caravan so popular.

Story continues below advertisement

No matter your preference, we’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on a diverse range of vehicles. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

SUV: Acura MDX

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

The 2020 Acura MDX is powered by a 3.5-litre i-VTEC V-6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission and variable cylinder-management help conserve fuel but unleash power when needed. On the Tech trim, the driver’s control of the vehicle is enhanced by paddle shifters and all-wheel-drive technology, while passengers can enjoy a 10-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system and tri-zone automatic climate control. The 2020 MDX comes standard with safety features that include collision-mitigation braking, forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control, which are supported by LED taillights and Jewel Eye LED headlights with automatic high beams.

2020 Acura MDX SH-All Wheel Drive Technology Package

MSRP: $57,890

$57,890 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,982 (applied after tax)

$3,982 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $55,092

$55,092 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $1,165 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $833 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Sedan: Kia Optima

Open this photo in gallery globe-Kia_Optima-large Courtesy of manufacturer

The 2020 Kia Optima makes 185 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. by way of a 2.4-litre engine with gasoline direct-injection. Inside the cabin of this mid-size sedan, an eight-inch multimedia display takes care of infotainment needs including Apple and Android smartphone integration, the seats are leather-upholstered and interior trims are accented with a wood finish. The 2020 Optima also has safety covered through various driver aids, including blind-spot detection, lane-keep assist, driver-attention alert, forward-collision avoidance, rear parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

2020 Kia Optima EX+

MSRP: $29,995

$29,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500

$3,500 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,805

$1,805 Cash purchase price before tax: $27,800

$27,800 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $580 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $536 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Truck: Ram 1500

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

The 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn comes standard with a 3.6-litre V-6 Pentastar engine that generates 305 horsepower and 269-lb.-ft. of torque, although the 5.7-litre V-8 HEMI and 3.0-litre V-6 EcoDiesel variants are available on higher trims. The maximum payload and towing capacities of the 2020 Ram 1500 have been enhanced to 2,300 pounds and 12,750 pounds, respectively, making the current model the most capable Ram 1500 yet. Drivers get the benefit of a 3.5-inch vehicle-information display, as well as a five-inch touch-screen infotainment screen connected to six speakers around the cab. A full array of electronic driver aids keep the vehicle in check through ready alert braking, rain-brake support, hill-start assist and trailer-sway control.

2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 5′7″ box

MSRP: $53,045

$53,045 Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,500

$7,500 Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

$1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $46,050

$46,050 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $958 per month including tax, which includes a $7,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 5.49 per cent interest for $692 per month including tax, which includes a $5,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Story continues below advertisement

Minivan: Chrysler Pacifica

Open this photo in gallery globe-Chrysler_Pacifica-large Courtesy of manufacturer

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus comes with a 3.6-litre V-6 Pentastar engine that relays 287 horses and 262 lb.-ft of torque through a nine-speed gearbox. Up front, the 8.4-inch Uconnect display and seven-inch in-cluster vehicle-information display provide a broad overview of entertainment and drive features, while towards the rear, Stow ‘n’ Go seating allows for flexible configurations depending on passenger and cargo needs. Safety in this family hauler is handled by rear park-assist with active braking, an electronic park brake and a blind-spot monitor.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus

MSRP: $48,495

$48,495 Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,000

$6,000 Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $43,750

$43,750 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $910 per month including tax, which includes a $6,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.