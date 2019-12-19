The best deals on cars suited to city life

As population growth continues in cities across Canada, ongoing campaigns are pushing for improved infrastructure in order to make it easier to get around, such as Toronto’s initiatives for better public transit and Vancouver’s improvements on its cycling infrastructure.

Despite this, the automobile remains Canada’s most popular commuting option – even in dense urban environments with heavy congestion. Canada’s 2016 census revealed that nearly 76 per cent of more than 11.6 million Canadian commuters favoured their cars for travelling to work. Here are the country’s five most populous metropolitan areas, along with their proportion of car commuters:

Toronto – 68 per cent

– 68 per cent Montreal – 70 per cent

– 70 per cent Vancouver – 69 per cent

– 69 per cent Calgary – 78 per cent

– 78 per cent Edmonton – 83 per cent

The SUV may be the automotive industry’s fastest growing segment, but passenger cars – a category that includes sedans, wagons and hatchbacks – still offer drivers a range of benefits from agile city handling to fuel efficiency and are available in a variety of styles and at any price point. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on city-friendly cars. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Luxury car: Acura ILX

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

The 2020 Acura ILX’s 2.4-litre i-VTEC engine sends 201 horsepower and 180 lb.-ft. of torque to the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters, creating a sporty and responsive driving experience. On the Premium trim, active noise-control keeps the cabin quiet and allows the seven-speaker audio system to shine, while a host of safety features, such as collision mitigation, forward collision warning and lane-keeping assist, keeps the car in control in the face of packed highways. Standard exterior equipment on the 2020 ILX include Jewel Eye LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and a power moonroof.

2020 Acura ILX Premium

MSRP: $32,990

$32,990 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,750 (applied after tax)

$1,750 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $33,126

$33,126 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $601 per month including tax, which includes a $750 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $505 per month including tax, which includes a $750 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Hatchback: Kia Forte5

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

With 70 per cent more cargo capacity than its sedan sibling, the all-new 2020 Kia Forte5 promises ample cargo room for city dwellers. Equipped with a 2.0-litre engine, the EX trim can make up to 147 horsepower with a fuel economy rating of 8 L/100 km in the city. Higher trims are powered by a sportier but similarly fuel efficient 1.6-litre, 201-horsepower turbo engine. The 2020 Forte5 comes standard with useful features for a crowded environment, including forward-collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. Interior technology includes an eight-inch multimedia display, wireless cellphone-charging capability, heating on the steering wheel and front seats, as well as obstacle-detection capability on the driver’s window. The daytime running lights, taillights and turn signals are LED-powered on all trims.

2020 Kia Forte5 2.0 EX

MSRP: $22,245

$22,245 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

$500 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,755

$1,755 Cash purchase price before tax: $23,250

$23,250 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $460 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $367 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Sedan: Hyundai Elantra

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

Though its sedan variant is its most ubiquitous, the Hyundai Elantra line also consists of the Sport, GT hatch and GT N Line hatch.

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sedan’s 2.0-litre, Atkinson-cycle engine sends 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque to the car’s front wheels through an infinitely variable transmission (IVT). The Preferred trim arrives with an array of safety technology, which includes blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning and brake assist, as well as entertainment features such as an Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible seven-inch touch-screen display, heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

2020 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Preferred IVT

Story continues below advertisement

MSRP: $20,549

$20,549 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500

$1,500 Estimated dealer discount: $250

$250 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,815

$1,815 Cash purchase price before tax: $20,614

$20,614 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $407 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $280 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Sports car: Subaru WRX

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

Under its hood, the compact 2020 Subaru WRX encloses a rally-inspired, two-litre turbocharged Boxer engine, producing a healthy 268 horsepower, relayed through a full-time symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. Although it comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, CVT is also available on select trims. On the Sport trim, a 6.5-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility is supplemented by a 5.9-inch information display. Its sporty exterior is augmented inside with a high-gloss black seating finish and red stitching on door trims. Available with active safety technology such as pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and lane-sway warning, the 2020 Subaru WRX is a practical choice for city-dwelling motorheads.

2020 Subaru WRX Sport CVT

MSRP: $35,795

$35,795 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

$500 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,760

$1,760 Cash purchase price before tax: $36,555

$36,555 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $761 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $556 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Get Local Price on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.