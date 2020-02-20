The best deals on Consumer Reports’s top-ranked luxury cars

Consumer Reports provides an overall score for vehicles based on reliability, owner satisfaction, fuel economy, performance, comfort and safety. The aim is to allow consumers to compare vehicles based on either an aggregate score or focus on aspects that are most important to them. This simplifies the decision-making process to help consumers determine the vehicle most suitable for them. You can view a complete list of the luxury-vehicle rankings on the Consumer Reports website.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers on Consumer Reports’s top-ranked luxury vehicles. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV..

Genesis G80 (Overall Score: 89)

Genesis was also the highest ranked brand in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study for the last two years. The 2020 Genesis G80 boasts a 3.8-litre V-6 engine that produces 311 horsepower and 293 lb.-ft. of torque, married to an eight-speed transmission with Shiftronic, which enables manual mode. Highlights of the interior include a 9.2-inch 720p HD display that is Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible, connected to a 17-speaker Lexicon sound system and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Safety features at this trim level include a rear-view camera, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist and lane-keep assist.

Genesis is the world’s first automaker to allow its customers to complete their vehicle purchase entirely online. Their Genesis at Home platform takes the car-buying experience online from end to end, with the final delivery to your home or office if you so choose. All Genesis vehicles come with complimentary scheduled maintenance for 5 years or 100,000 km, along with Genesis at Home Service, where a concierge will come to a location of choice to pick up your car and provide a courtesy vehicle.

2020 Genesis G80 3.8 Technology

All-in vehicle price: $58,000

$58,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $110

$110 Cash purchase price before tax: $58,110

$58,110 Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $1,120 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $856 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Infiniti QX60 (Overall Score: 78)

The 3.5-litre V-6 engine on the 2020 Infiniti QX60 outputs 295 horsepower and 270 lb.-ft. of torque through a CVT transmission with manual mode. The interior of the Pure AWD trim features heated front seats and steering wheel, a tri-zone automatic climate-control system with microfilter, an eight-inch touch-screen infotainment system, six USB ports for charging and two USB ports for compatible devices. Safety features at this trim level include a rear-view camera, blind-spot warning, brake assist, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection and predictive-collision warning.

2020 Infiniti QX60 PURE All Wheel Drive CVT

MSRP: $48,995

$48,995 Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000

$4,000 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,205

$2,205 Cash purchase price before tax: $46,700

$46,700 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $974 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $696 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Overall 76)

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes standard with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that generates 255 horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque, paired to Mercedes’s proprietary 9G-TRONIC transmission with shift paddles. The 9G-TRONIC is a nine-speed automatic transmission that provides faster and smoother shifts while reducing fuel-consumption and noise. Features of the interior on the 4MATIC 300 trim include a seven-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth capability linked to a FrontBass sound system, heated front seats, remote start using the Mercedes Me mobile app, and keyless start. Safety features at this trim level include active brake assist, rear-view camera, blind-spot assist and attention-assist, which alerts the driver if it detects drowsiness.

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC

MSRP: $46,400

$46,400 Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,000 (as compared to no incentive in January)

$5,000 (as compared to no incentive in January) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,880

$2,880 Cash purchase price before tax: $43,280

$43,280 Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $884 per month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $785 per month including tax and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2020 Lexus NX (Overall Score: 80)

The 2020 Lexus NX is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that outputs 235 horsepower, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Highlights of the NX 300 include an eight-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth capability linked to an eight-speaker sound system, heated front seats, a deodorizing air filter, dual-zone climate control and a roof-mounted spoiler. Safety features for this trim level include a first aid kit and the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, which includes dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian- and bicycle-detection, lane-departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and road-edge detection.

2020 Lexus NX 300 Signature

MSRP: $44,350

$44,350 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500 (applied after tax)

$3,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,205

$2,205 Cash purchase price before tax: $42,958

$42,958 Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $870 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $577 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 after-tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

