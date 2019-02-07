The best offers on city-friendly compact cars

The second annual Drive Summit on urban mobility and related technology takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 12, during the afternoon, at the Globe and Mail conference centre. To attend, free of charge, register here. Spaces are limited.

Canada’s major cities are growing faster than supporting infrastructure can be built. Public transit plays a major role in getting people to and from work, but its effectiveness wanes as you get farther out from the core. Statistics Canada found that, in 2016, public transit users spent 71 per cent more time commuting than the average Canadian.

A private vehicle remains the most common method used to commute to and from work. Based on current auto sales trends, the dominance of SUVs among Canadian drivers is crystal-clear; however, hatchbacks and small sedans present a practical alternative for urban dwellers to take on the challenges of busy streets, limited supply of parking spots and high cost of living.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers this week on city-friendly cars. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2019 Subaru Impreza Hatchback

The 2019 Subaru Impreza comes standard with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 152 horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque on Subaru’s signature symmetrical all-wheel-drive powertrain. Additionally, this model is available as either a four-door sedan or a five-door hatchback. The Touring trim is equipped with a 6.5-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Aha internet radio integration, a six-speaker audio system, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, wiper-activated automatic headlights, LED taillights and multi-reflector fog lights.

2019 Subaru Impreza Touring 5-Door CVT

· MSRP: $24,195

· Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared to $500 in December)

· Estimated dealer discount: $500

· Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,790

· Cash purchase price before tax: $24,485

· Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest (as compared to 2.99 per cent in December) for $495 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

· Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest (as compared to 2.99 per cent in December) for $365 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Nissan Sentra

The 2019 Nissan Sentra SV trim is equipped with a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine with direct injection that outputs 124 horsepower and 125 lb.-ft. of torque. Key highlights on this trim include a seven-inch infotainment display, a five-inch multi-information display, dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker audio system with voice recognition and SiriusXM capability, navigation, a rearview camera, keyless push-button engine ignition and intelligent emergency braking.

2019 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV CVT

· MSRP: $20,958

· Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

· Estimated dealer discount: $250

· Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,790

· Cash purchase price before tax: $21,498

· Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest (as compared to 2.5 per cent in December) for $424 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

· Lease for 48 months at 1.5 per cent interest (as compared to 2.5 per cent in December) for $308 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Kia Soul

When equipped with a 2.0-litre engine with gasoline direct injection, the 2019 Kia Soul is capable of delivering up to 161 horsepower and 149 lb.-ft. of torque. Its EX+ trim features a seven-inch infotainment system, a six-speaker audio system, a heated multi-function steering wheel, heated front seats and a rearview camera. Its exterior features automatic projection headlights as well as LED taillights and daytime running lights.

2019 Kia Soul 2.0 EX+ Automatic

· MSRP: $23,495

· Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500

· Estimated dealer discount: $250

· Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

· Cash purchase price before tax: $22,670

· Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $486 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

· Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $364 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback

The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier trim features a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 153 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque. Its key features include a seven-inch infotainment system, a heated and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, remote engine ignition and climate control, projector headlamps with LED signature lighting and teen driver mode, which restricts certain vehicle features while also monitoring driving habits to encourage safe behaviour.

2019 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback Premier Automatic

· MSRP: $25,295

· Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000

· Estimated dealer discount: $750

· Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,840

· Cash purchase price before tax: $23,385

· Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest (as compared to 3.99 per cent in December) for $510 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories.