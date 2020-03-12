The best offers on mid-sized sedans

According to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, new vehicle sales in February grew by 2.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, breaking the recent trend of monthly decreases. While passenger cars – a segment which includes sedans, hatchbacks and wagons – experienced a drop in sales of 10.8 per cent, this was offset by an increase in light-truck sales – a segment that includes minivans, pickups and SUVs – of 6.3 per cent. Light trucks accounted for 78.2 per cent of all new vehicle sales last month.

Despite this, it is too early to call it quits on the passenger-car segment, and there are great deals to be had. We’ve featured some of our favourite offers on mid-sized sedans. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Ford Fusion

The 2020 Ford Fusion can be equipped with a 2.0-litre Atkinson-Cycle four-cylinder hybrid engine that outputs 188 horsepower and utilizes a 1.4 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, paired to an eCVT transmission. Interior highlights on the SEL hybrid trim include heated seats for all occupants, dual-zone automatic climate control and a SYNC3 infotainment system with voice-activated navigation, linked to an 11-speaker premium audio system. Safety features for this trim level include a rear-view camera, a blind-spot information system with cross-traffic alert, pre-collision assist and lane-keep assist.

2020 Ford Fusion SEL Hybrid CVT

MSRP: $33,570

$33,570 Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000

$3,000 Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,860

$1,860 Cash purchase price before tax: $31,680

$31,680 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $643 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.49 per cent interest for $586 per month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Nissan Altima

The 2020 Nissan Altima comes with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that outputs 182 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. of torque with a CVT transmission. The interior features of the SV trim include an eight-inch infotainment display that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic dual-zone climate control, in-cabin microfilter, push-button and remote engine-start and heated front seats. Safety features on this trim level include blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, forward-collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian-detection and driver-alert assist.

2020 Nissan Altima SV

MSRP: $31,598

$31,598 Manufacturer cash incentive: $500 (as compared to no incentive in January)

$500 (as compared to no incentive in January) Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $32,273

$32,273 Finance for 60 months at 4.5 per cent interest for $690 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.5 per cent interest for $525 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Acura ILX

The 2020 Acura ILX utilizes a 201 horsepower 2.4-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder engine that is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. The interior of the Premium trim features heated front seats, remote engine-start, dual-zone automatic climate control with air filtration, an infotainment system with Bluetooth capability and a seven-speaker premium sound system. At this trim level, safety features include blind-spot information system, multi-angle rear-view camera, cross-traffic monitoring, collision-mitigation braking and forward-collision warning.

2020 Acura ILX Premium

MSRP: $32,990

$32,990 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 (applied after tax) (as compared to $1,000 in January)

$2,000 (applied after tax) (as compared to $1,000 in January) Estimated dealer discount: $750

$750 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

$2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $32,655

$32,655 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $698 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 after tax manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $501 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 after tax manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Subaru Legacy

The 2020 Subaru Legacy comes standard with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder boxer engine that generates 182 horsepower and 176 lb.-ft. of torque through Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT transmission. The transmission features features both an automatic mode and an eight-speed manual mode that uses paddle shifters. The interior of the Limited trim includes an 11.6-inch high-resolution tablet-style infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, connected to a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and automatic climate control. The safety features on the Premium trim level are highlighted by Subaru’s EyeSight technology, which includes pre-collision braking, pre-collision brake assist, lane-sway warning and lane-keep assist.

2020 Subaru Legacy 2.5 Ltd

MSRP: $34,295

$34,295 Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (as compared to $500 in January)

$1,000 (as compared to $500 in January) Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,009

$2,009 Cash purchase price before tax: $34,804

$34,804 Finance for 60 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $717 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $553 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

