The Ford Bronco returns: Six cool features of Ford’s reborn SUV

Open this photo in gallery The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport 4X4. Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

After 25 years, the iconic Ford Bronco is back. And the first one out of the gate is the small Bronco Sport 4X4. Here are six cool and unique features you’ll find in the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport SUV.

A tiny camera

Open this photo in gallery A tiny 180-degree camera is hidden in the centre of the front grille. Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The Bronco Sport’s top trim is dubbed Badlands and is aimed at weekend warriors who want to go off-roading occasionally. It’s no surprise, then, that the Badlands is loaded with useful technology for novice and extreme off-roaders. Smack dab in the centre of the front grille is a tiny 180-degree camera that projects a single or split view on the centre screen in the cabin to help drivers get their bearings when tackling difficult terrain. While all Bronco Sports have a Terrain Management System with five driving modes (sand, slippery, sport, eco and normal), Badlands adds two extra modes: mud/ruts and rock crawl. When you select either mud/ruts or rock crawl, the front camera automatically engages so you can focus on where you’re going with confidence. And if you get into trouble, this trim also has front tow hooks to get you out of a jam.

Flood lights/grab handles

Open this photo in gallery The rear liftgate features two flood lights that don't require accessory power to run. Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

All Bronco Sport models come with a split glass rear liftgate. It’s handy if you want to access the rear cargo area fast. Raise the entire liftgate, and you’ll notice distinct and useful gadgets that are handy for camping, including two directional flood lights that don’t require accessory power to run. Ford officials estimate they’ll illuminate the area for up to 45 minutes. Two large grab handles on the liftgate serve double duty – providing a helping hand to raise or lower the liftgate as well as a spot to hang sports gear or wet towels after a swim.

Bottle opener

Open this photo in gallery The liftgate also features a built-in bottle opener. Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Now, here’s a cool feature you won’t find on any other vehicle – guaranteed. Sure, it isn’t easy to spot to the untrained eye, but raise the liftgate, and on the right side near the tail light is a nifty tool that’s perfect for camping or tailgate parties – a built-in bottle opener. It’s a smart gadget that’s nicely integrated into the Bronco’s overall liftgate design, so you’ll never have to search or borrow a bottle opener from strangers ever again.

Hidden storage under the rear seat

Open this photo in gallery The passenger-side rear seat features a hidden cargo area. Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

If there’s not enough room in the cargo area, there’s extra space hidden in the cabin. You’d never know it, but a small storage bin is tucked away inside the second-row passenger-side seat. Flip up the bottom portion of the seat to reveal a smart spot to store wet, dirty hiking boots or keep valuable items such as cell phones or wallets away from wandering eyes anxious to get a glimpse of the interior. Return the seat to its regular position, and it feels comfy; it’s well-padded and supportive.

Rubberized floors

Open this photo in gallery Rubberized surfaces make the cargo area easy to clean. Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Worried about getting dirt, grime or mud in the cabin when off-roading? Don’t fret. Clean-up is a cinch thanks to rubberized flooring throughout the interior. A one-piece rubber mat stretches across the entire second-row floor, covering every nook and cranny, to keep the area clean. Likewise, the cargo floor and the back of the rear seats are rubberized, so washing the area is fast and effortless – simply hose it down in seconds. Cloth and leather seat surfaces are also easy to clean or wipe down with a damp cloth. Many of the control switches are also silicone-sealed to withstand the elements.

Roof rack

Open this photo in gallery The roof rack is designed to support a tent. Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The Bronco’s black roof rack stands out. It’s bold, sturdy and purposely built not just to carry canoes, skis or snowboards, but also to mount and support a tent on top of the vehicle. It’s the ideal spot to set up base camp. The rooftop tent is one of more than 100 accessories you can add to the Bronco Sport to create a home away from home that’s high up, away from wild animals and snakes. The Badlands trim can also tow up to 2,200 lbs thanks to a more powerful 2.0-litre Ecoboost engine, which pumps out 250 hp and 275 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

