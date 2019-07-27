Trying to find the source of a Mazda’s mysterious sulphur smell

We have a 2006 Mazda 3 that is only driven in the summertime. Lately we have been getting a sulphur smell when driving. I have talked to the Mazda dealer and he suggested that I should rev up the car to 3,000 RPM and for five minutes and the smell should go away. His other solution is take it for a long highway drive. Both these solutions did not work. Do you have any solution to this problem? When I asked him about changing the catalytic converter, he said this would not help. – Bruce C.
In my research for this question I came across a Mazda North America Service Bulletin, specifically labelled “Sulfur smell from exhaust system,.” It was last updated in 2016, applying to your year and model. The bulletin describes your symptoms and also states that replacing the catalytic converter will not eliminate the sulphur smell. Their analysis indicates that the smell is caused by high amounts of sulphur in the gasoline currently being used. Mazda’s advice is to switch to a different brand of fuel, drive for at least 160 kilometres and monitor for a decrease or increase in sulphur smell. They also recommended avoiding extended periods of short-trip driving or aggressive acceleration. While this a bulletin intended for the U.S. market, I think it is worth considering as an easy option to try.
I read your online info on squealing brakes. Is there a safety issue driving with squealing brakes? Thank you. – Fran
Making any single, all-encompassing statement regarding the safety of driving with squealing brakes is not something I, or any technician can do. You must first try determining why they are squealing, which I also understand can sometimes be a larger task than it initially sounds like. The brake warning indicator attached to most brake pads is a small piece of metal that is designed to vibrate and squeal once the pads have worn to their minimum point. This is not a noise that can be lived with, as it is a squeal that is intended to call attention to the fact that your brakes need immediate attention. All technicians can easily identify this noise as being different from a typical, irritating brake squeal. However, most of the other annoying day-to-day noises are caused by corrosion buildup on the brake rotors and/or inferior quality parts. While a small amount of rust buildup is common place and a can be lived with, it must be monitored, as it will severely limit brake performance as it grows. Having your brakes regularly inspected by a qualified technician is never going to be a bad idea. If they can’t see any specific problems, then I’m confident that they will advise that you are okay for the time being and to reinspect at every oil change interval.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
