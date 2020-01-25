What does the pressure indicated on a tire sidewall mean?

Hi Lou,
Recently I had my summer tires switched over to winter tires. Everything looked fine, but when I rechecked my tire pressure as part of my overall preparations for winter, I noticed the tires were under-inflated at 33 psi. I checked the sidewalls and noted that the pressure was 51 psi, so I increased the tire pressure to the recommended level. The next day, I popped by my garage and asked about this discrepancy and was advised that the sidewall information is the maximum psi for summer and that the winter psi is much lower. Why is there a difference in the psi between winter and summer? Where is the winter psi information available? Etc. Thanks!
Wilson L, Toronto
You have received incorrect information from your garage, Wilson. The pressure indicated on your tire sidewall is neither the recommended winter or summer pressure value. It is nothing more than the maximum pressure that the tire can safely operate at. It should never be used. Your actual recommended tire pressure, as suggested by your vehicle manufacturer, is listed on the placard typically located on the drivers door jamb and also within your owners manual. This is the number that you should be using all year around. 33 psi is likely the correct year-round pressure.
Hi Lou,
I have a 2009 Civic Si with blown engine. I can only find K24 engines from 2012 Accord’s and TSX’s. Those engines are only slightly taller and not any wider then the original K20 engine which came in the Civic Si. Do you think I would be able to swap a K24 into the Civic Si with relative ease?
Thank you,
Peter A
It shouldn’t be that difficult to find a used engine for a Civic of that age. As such, I made a couple of calls to my local suppliers and found several available to me. Unless you are located somewhere really remote, I don’t understand the difficulty you are experiencing.
If I may be so bold, I’m actually thinking that you are seeking a friendly ear to support your quest to replace your stock power plant with the larger higher horsepower, K24 series engine. To that end, I understand that this swap is popular amongst enthusiasts and that there are various kits available to ease the process. If this car is your daily driver, shuttling you back and forth to work, then I think the added complications will only make it less reliable. If you are Motorsport enthusiast and want a fun weekend warrior autocross style vehicle, then I would investigate the process with a local shop that specializes in custom work.
Firstly though, determine whether or not your car’s overall condition warrants the added expense and aggravation; of which I have my serious doubts. However, I am also a serious enthusiast and fully aware that life is short making some bad ideas a necessary evil.
