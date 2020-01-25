 Skip to main content

Technology

Register
AdChoices
Lou's Garage

What does the pressure indicated on a tire sidewall mean?

Lou Trottier
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Hi Lou,

Recently I had my summer tires switched over to winter tires. Everything looked fine, but when I rechecked my tire pressure as part of my overall preparations for winter, I noticed the tires were under-inflated at 33 psi. I checked the sidewalls and noted that the pressure was 51 psi, so I increased the tire pressure to the recommended level. The next day, I popped by my garage and asked about this discrepancy and was advised that the sidewall information is the maximum psi for summer and that the winter psi is much lower. Why is there a difference in the psi between winter and summer? Where is the winter psi information available? Etc. Thanks!

Wilson L, Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

You have received incorrect information from your garage, Wilson. The pressure indicated on your tire sidewall is neither the recommended winter or summer pressure value. It is nothing more than the maximum pressure that the tire can safely operate at. It should never be used. Your actual recommended tire pressure, as suggested by your vehicle manufacturer, is listed on the placard typically located on the drivers door jamb and also within your owners manual. This is the number that you should be using all year around. 33 psi is likely the correct year-round pressure.

Hi Lou,

I have a 2009 Civic Si with blown engine. I can only find K24 engines from 2012 Accord’s and TSX’s‎. Those engines are only slightly taller and not any wider then the original K20 engine which came in the Civic Si. Do you think I would be able to swap a K24 into the Civic Si with relative ease?

Thank you,

Peter A

It shouldn’t be that difficult to find a used engine for a Civic of that age. As such, I made a couple of calls to my local suppliers and found several available to me. Unless you are located somewhere really remote, I don’t understand the difficulty you are experiencing.

If I may be so bold, I’m actually thinking that you are seeking a friendly ear to support your quest to replace your stock power plant with the larger higher horsepower, K24 series engine. To that end, I understand that this swap is popular amongst enthusiasts and that there are various kits available to ease the process. If this car is your daily driver, shuttling you back and forth to work, then I think the added complications will only make it less reliable. If you are Motorsport enthusiast and want a fun weekend warrior autocross style vehicle, then I would investigate the process with a local shop that specializes in custom work.

Story continues below advertisement

Firstly though, determine whether or not your car’s overall condition warrants the added expense and aggravation; of which I have my serious doubts. However, I am also a serious enthusiast and fully aware that life is short making some bad ideas a necessary evil.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies