Which fluids should I change on a truck used for towing a trailer, and how often?

I am the original owner of 2007 Toyota Tundra 5.7 L double-cab truck, which has only 65,000 kilometres on it, is in excellent condition and runs great. It’s used to tow a 3,800-kilogram RV trailer about 1,500 km a year. My question pertains to fluids – driveline, transmission, power steering, brake and coolant. All are original. Which do you recommend replacement of? Engine oil is changed twice annually. Also, should I replace the original spark plugs and have the injectors cleaned? Thanks. – Ron Z
While you are well within the Tundra’s towing capacity, your RV is not a lightweight, and although your truck has low yearly mileage, when it is in operation it is most definitely earning its keep.
According to the Toyota.ca website, some of your truck’s fluids are due at 64,000 km. These fluids include the transfer case and rear differential, which probably should have already been changed if the 1,500 km you drive includes hilly conditions. The front differential is not going to be an issue when towing and can be done at the standard interval of 128,000 km. Transmission fluid is due at 96,000 km and once again if the conditions are extreme, I would do it early. Since brake fluid is hygroscopic most manufacturers recommend replacement every 2-3 years. Power-steering fluid has no specific interval; your coolant is of the super long-life variety, due to be changed at 128,000 km; iridium spark plugs at 192,000 km, so you have time on these items. Injector-cleaning falls into the wallet-flush category for me.
I have a 1928 Dodge Brothers 6-cylinder flat-head engine. It is rebuilt and has sat for more than 20 years without being fired until 2 years ago. At the moment, I am using Pennzoil 30 body. What is the most suitable modern oil Thank you for a reply. – Harry S
Very nice, Harry. I too am a classic car guy at heart. If you’re in the Toronto area, I’d love a ride sometime. Now that I’m done gushing, I’ll move on to your question.
Zinc additive levels (ZDDP), friction modifiers and detergents have changed dramatically over the years, and I don’t believe that there is any modern everyday oil that is going to be a drop-in solution. ZDDP is an anti-wear additive that has been greatly reduced in modern oils because it causes catalytic convertors to prematurely fail. It can, however, be purchased separately and added to your oil. There are several classic car oils available, but a couple that keep coming up in my search are Classic Car Motor Oil (CCMO) as well as Lucas Hot Rod and Classic oil. If there is a product that I am missing, I’m sure some helpful online reader will post a comment, so check below.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
