Why did the dealership refuse to provide me with the free oil change covered by my warranty?

I bought an extended warranty on my new 2016 Kia Rio EX because they added “free oil changes for life” to the contract. When I brought it in for the second oil change, they said it had too few kilometres; We only had 4,000 km versus the 6,000 km that they recommended. Changing the oil twice a year – when you do the tire swap, November and April – is surely reasonable and the minimum with winter condensation, et cetera. If I decided to do pizza deliveries in my car 24/7 and asked for an oil change every month, they might have a case for complaining! But turning me away for less than 6,000 km every six months? I am willing to pay for the second oil change. Your opinion?
Bob M
Most Canadian Kia dealers follow a severe service schedule. This schedule states that a Service 1 be performed every 6,000 kilometres or six months. Service 1 is a glorified oil change with vehicle inspection. Your contract states that you are entitled to oil changes for life, and the manufacturer guidelines dictate that an oil change be performed every six months. I’m not sure why you are having a problem. Go to your dealer’s website and look up your maintenance guidelines. Print off the part that says Service 1 to be completed every 6 months. Go in with this, speak to management and demand that they follow their own guidelines and adhere to your contract. You should not be paying or even offering to pay for this service.
We purchased a new 2010 Subaru Forester, and we have been quite satisfied with its overall performance, despite the fact that it has a very old fashioned four-speed auto transmission and thus doesn’t get the best kilometrage. One longstanding issue we have experienced is a skipping sensation from the transmission when the car is cold. On the first acceleration after the car is started, we feel a distinct “lurching” forward. This only happens only once in a while. We have always brought this to the attention of the dealer. But firstly, it is difficult to replicate the sensation and, secondly, it is not debilitating. Appreciate any comments.
Paul F
I’m not convinced the skipping sensation is transmission related – could this be a slight engine misfire? The lurching forward sounds to me like what is referred to as delayed engagement. This will be tough to explain in such a short space, but basically, when your vehicle is cold, the transmission fluid is thicker and has a harder time doing its job. While you may have physically selected Drive, the internal valve body’s spool valve may not have fully engaged Drive yet. Once your engine RPM rises the oil pressures in the transmission also rises and firmly shifts this valve into place, which abruptly engages Drive and causes the vehicle to lurch forward. Since the vehicle is out of warranty, there is not much you are going to be able to do other than wait for it to get more predictable and ensure all your fluid exchanges are up to date.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
