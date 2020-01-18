Why is my BMW 3 Series struggling to start?

I have a 2000 BMW 323ci cabriolet with just under 200,000 kilometres. Every now and then, it won’t turn over when I try to start it. There is enough power for lights and door locks, but when I turn the key, I get only a clicking sound. I’ve had it looked at several times by different shops, the battery is fine, and no draw can be found. I’m pretty sure the cause is the cooling fan, which occasionally continues to run after I have shut down the car. In fact, the last time the car wouldn’t start, I had noticed the fan continuing to operate after the car was turned off the day before. Any thoughts? – Susan A
Your description indicates a battery that is being depleted. Focusing on the fan would be my initial thought as well. A draw test is a great place to start at diagnosing the problem, but if the fan is not acting up at the time the test is in progress, the results will not be accurate. If I remember correctly, the fan control module resides within the actual cooling fan assembly and did occasionally fail in the way you describe. Among other functions, the fan-control module may command the cooling fan to come on for a short period after you shut off the car on a very hot day. It should never run for more than 20 minutes or so. Next time it comes on, monitor how long it stays on for. If the fan is staying on for a couple of hours, the control module is defective and needs be replaced.
My 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring recently had a brake failure. My mechanic (I have just this month stopped using a dealership) says it was the back lines leaking because of corrosion. I reviewed my manual and all the maintenance records from the dealership to find inspections of these. Nothing mentioned. The mechanic says this and other lines are covered by a plastic “sheath,” which has a few holes but not enough to really spot a problem. I’m trying to understand how one is supposed to be able to know that the brake system is totally OK. Would appreciate your advice. – Glenn B, Pickering
I’m sorry, I know that there is nothing scarier and more dramatic than a brake failure. Your car will have a plastic coating on most of the brake lines running the length of the vehicle. As each line approaches its respective wheel, a small amount of the line is not covered, exposing to the elements where it meets the brakes. This bare exposed metal is usually where any problems are going to occur. A corrosion-based failure occurring within the plastic covered portions is not common unless the covering has been damaged in some way. If the actual problem occurred at the exposed portion near the wheel, this should have been detectable before your unfortunate event. If the problem was within the plastic covered portion, it would have been very difficult to detect assuming no obvious signs of visible damage to the sheathing.
A thorough inspection of the brake lines is supposed to be done at each major service. Did it get done properly? No one will know at this point.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
