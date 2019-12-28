Why is my Camry stalling when shifting in and out of reverse?

We own a 2007 Camry with 190,000 kilometres. It is a four-cylinder with an automatic. Recently, the car has been stalling when shifting from forward to reverse or reverse to forward. It seems okay otherwise. Regular services have been performed (spark plugs have been changed).
Any ideas? Thanks. – Rick
Here are a few ideas for when typical diagnosis routes have led nowhere. Four-cylinder Camrys of this vintage had faulty pistons and rings, causing the engines to consume oil. With excessive oil-consumption comes increased engine blow-by, which can overwhelm the Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) system. The PCV system is designed to relieve crankcase pressure by routing blow-by back into the intake system. When the PCV system is overwhelmed, oil is inadvertently delivered directly into the intake, resulting in everything getting coated with oil. Poor idling and other drivability issues will arise from this.
There is also a known issue of raw fuel entering the Evaporative Emission Control System (EVAP) through a damaged vent hose inside the gas tank, which would cause similar issues to what you describe. This problem would usually be accompanied with at least one EVAP code stored. Toyota has a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) for this issue.
Lastly – and albeit a little oddball – is a possible issue near the under-hood fuse box. Moisture can enter the wire harness underneath it, causing corrosion at the electrical connector where it meets the fuse box. As with any faulty wiring, a myriad of issues can arise. Good luck.
Hi, Lou.
I was told my 2013 Nissan Sentra either needs a new CVT transmission or a transmission valve job at a cost of $1,700. The complete overhaul is $4,000. I tried to work something out with Nissan’s Canadian head office, but they declined and said it’s up to the dealer to offer any help. The Sentra now sits dead in my driveway.
Do you have any advice here? – John B
That is unfortunate John, I’m sorry. There is little direct help I can offer other than providing you a link to the Canadian Motor Vehicle Arbitration Plan. CAMVAP’s mandate is to help consumers resolve disputes with manufacturers.
Historically, Nissan CVT transmissions are difficult for independently owned transmission shops to source parts for. However, things are slowly getting better, and crafty transmission technicians can source parts and repair some Nissan CVT transmissions – I assume at a much more reasonable price tag. If CAMVAP can’t help, I would start calling around to independents looking for assistance.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
