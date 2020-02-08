Why is my Ford Escape’s auto stop/start function running into problems?

I have a 2017 Ford Escape that runs well except for the auto stop/start, which periodically requires me to shift to park to restart it. A little dangerous in traffic, trying others’ patience. It will not do it, of course, with the mechanic. Ford does not appear to have a fix for now. The dash displays a message to shift to park to restart. Online, I have found this to be a problem if the vehicle was built before February, 2017. Do you have any suggestions? Thanks. – Paul
In my own research, I found a Ford Customer Satisfaction Program #16B31, which applies to vehicles in the U.S. It is a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) dependant Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) stating to reprogram the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) to address the issue that you describe. However, U.S.-based TSB’s do not necessarily translate to Canadian TSB’s. The Ford Program number I have provided should allow you to research this further on your own. Take this information into your dealer and have them search through the Ford Canada system for a similar Canadian Customer Satisfaction Program item.
Additionally, a battery that is weak, but not dead, will cause this same problem. When the vehicle shuts off at the traffic lights, the alternator temporarily stops charging the battery. However, a high current draw will continue on, placing a heavy load on the battery. A weak battery may result in the start/stop feature being disabled and require you to intermittently shift to park to restart. So, be sure to have the battery checked.
Could you please help me with our possessed Durango? The locks on all doors keep going off and on. They don’t stop until either the battery dies, or we have to disconnect it. We can’t use the vehicle as we are not able to leave anything in it as it could be stolen. We love our Durango. It has low mileage and is in excellent condition. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you. – Linda
You haven’t told me what year it is, but I will try to help. It sounds to me like your problem might be related to one of these two items. First, one or multiple door-ajar switches might have failed, causing the system to act up. Scan the system to see if any of the doors switches, including the rear lift gate are reporting an open status when they are in fact, actually closed. Replace any switches that are reading incorrectly.
Second, the Central Timer Module (CTM) may have failed. Depending on the year of the vehicle, there may be an active recall for this item, so be sure to check with your dealer. While the door ajar switches may be a DIY item, the CTR will require an advanced scan tool to be able to verify a problem.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.
