Why maintaining the ‘right to repair’ vehicles gets harder every year

As a young technician at a Honda dealership, I had unlimited access to repair information, and troubleshooting technical help was only a phone call away. Now as the owner of an independent repair shop, that independence is becoming more difficult to maintain with every passing year as manufacturers attempt to limit access to their information and repair procedures.
Back in 2019, Ontario Liberal MPP Michael Coteau brought forward a private member’s bill to amend the Consumer Protection Act. Bill 72, also known as a “right to repair” act, which proposed amendments dealing with the changing technological landscape and a consumer’s right to repair their own electronics as they see fit. In the bill, Mr. Coteau wrote, “Without right to repair, consumers will continue to be forced to pay the original manufacturer’s exorbitant prices or to throw away damaged products because the cost of fixing the item is prohibitive. This is an unnecessary expense for consumers, a wasteful harm to our environment, and it limits the opportunities for small-business repair shops.” Bill 72 was eventually voted down that same year, but a nationwide survey conducted at the time showed that 75 per cent of Canadians supported right-to-repair legislation.
In the wake of all the other health and safety priorities that have gripped the world this past year, Bill 72 has been quietly swept to the side. But I had a vehicle in the garage this past week that reminded me of why the right to repair should still be top of mind.
A 2017 Audi SQ5 with 165,000 kilometres was brought in, needing service to the electronic parking brake system as the left rear parking brake wouldn’t engage. After a couple hours of diagnosis, we determined that the ABS control module had failed. The required part was $1,800 from Audi and on back-order. This is a fairly common repair and one that we have performed many times on slightly older vehicles, typically by sending the module out for rebuild. No rebuilders had any information for this vehicle and could not help, forcing us to search for a used part.
After installing the used part, we were stranded when attempting to program the replacement module. This coding process essentially tells the main vehicle computer to recognize the replacement part and mate it to the vehicle. Being an import specialist, we do have a decent collection of electronic scan tools that we use to facilitate this process, but this time nothing worked. When stumped, we turn to other high-tech electronic-repair businesses that sell their specialized electronic services for exactly these sorts of situations. After calling my preferred specialist, the owner asked to have the vehicle brought to him for what he assured me would be an easy fix. Two days later, a return phone call came admitting defeat and telling me I’d have to take the vehicle to the dealer. The programming that needed to be completed was locked out by the manufacturer. Reluctantly, I contacted my local Audi dealer. They were initially hesitant to program a used part, installed by a non-dealer repair shop, but given our long-standing relationship, they ultimately agreed.
As this one small example shows, right-to-repair legislation affects everything from automobiles, farmer’s tractors, household appliances to cell phone repairs. This isn’t going away and is only becoming more common as technology invades every part of our lives. I understand the manufacturer’s quest to protect their technological investments, but surely, there has to be a happy medium somewhere. Otherwise, our landfills will continue to be chock-full of electronics that are too costly to repair, as they can only be serviced by their original manufacturer, who, quite simply, would rather just sell you a brand-new replacement.
Your automotive questions, answered
Hi Lou,
I drive a 2010 Mazda RX-8 with 176,000 km. This is by far the most fun car I have driven, and I want to keep it as long as possible. I bought it new in 2010 and have taken excellent care of it, following the owner’s manual precisely for every piece of maintenance. These cars are not known for their longevity, but the only repair I have had to do was replacing the starter at 150,000 km.
The owner’s manual calls for a spark-plug change every 56,000 km, which I have now done three times. It does not call for ignition-coil replacement routinely, but I have had varied opinions from different service managers on whether or not I should be changing the ignition coils with every spark-plug change. So far, I have done this once. What is your opinion on changing the coils every time the spark plugs are changed?
Thanks!
Hasan M, Oakville
I have several RX-8s that come to me for service, and I have yet to recommend replacing the coils at the same time as the spark plugs. While it is true that the rotary engine used in your RX-8 requires a very strong spark, I think this is a situation where internet-forum chatter has gotten a bit out of hand. After reading your question, I immediately headed online and found some RX-8 groups where enthusiastic owners wrote that they changed their coils at every spark-plug interval, so I get your confusion. While I can understand their reasoning, this honestly seems extreme to me. If you are experiencing a random-misfire condition, a difficult cold-weather start or poor idle situation then, yes, this tactic would be an easy troubleshooting manoeuvre.
Early RX-8s were known to flood easily during cold weather and would require a special de-flood procedure, which included new spark plugs. This shouldn’t apply to your later-year RX-8, but if you do experience this issue, that would indicate to me that the spark is weak and the ignition system needs attention. But only on the day Mazda comes out with a service bulletin suggesting plugs and coils be replaced at the same time will I adjust my thinking.
Hi Lou,
In 2018, I bought a used base-model 2010 Toyota Matrix with 144,000 kms (currently 155,000), and the only issue I’ve had to date is a strange rattling sound from the upper chamber of the engine for 1-2 seconds when it starts up in cold mode. It gets worse during the winter months, better during summer.
Strangely, my Toyota dealer couldn’t locate the source of the sound. My mechanic says it might be an issue with the timing chain, with the sound being caused by inadequate lubrication (engine oil drains down to the bottom of the engine chamber) when the engine cools down, but he is not sure. I use a semi-synthetic oil every 6-7 months, serviced by the Toyota dealer. Is the rattle due to a timing-chain tensioner that has gone wrong, or the VVTi cam gear? Based on the above symptoms, any idea what could be wrong? Do I need to change the timing chain? What would be the worst-case scenario if I don’t do anything about it? I’m planning to sell it in another two years’ time.
Thanks, Sam
I find it interesting as well that the dealer couldn’t locate the source of the sound, as yours is a very common problem. There are several Toyota service bulletins with updates and revisions detailing the replacement of the Variable Valve Timing (VVT) gear assembly to combat this noise. Price out this repair with your mechanic and have them inspect the timing-chain tensioner when they are replacing that VVT gear. Should the timing-chain tensioner actually be the culprit, then it needs to be replaced immediately.
Go in with the hope that it will be a relatively simple VVT-gear replacement but be prepared for a bigger timing-chain repair bill. I know you drive very few kilometers and are tempted to ignore it; the worst-case scenario is that the chain fails. Ignoring it will lead to catastrophic results. However, selling the vehicle with that engine rattle will most certainly cause your resale value to be next to nothing, so you might as well deal with it now and put your mind at rest for the next couple of years.
Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga.
